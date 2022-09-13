Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets preview, Tuesday 9/13, 6:10 CT

Tuesday notes...

Cubs reliever Brandon Hughes picked up Monday's save, his fifth, throwing 1⅓ innings. In 14 appearances of more than one inning, the southpaw has posted a 1.59 ERA (four earned runs in 22⅔ innings) with a .104 batting average against (8-for-77). WEIRD MCKINSTRY: Zach McKinstry is 6-for-9 over his last two games with a double, triple and home run. He has raised his OPS from .499 to .624 in that span. Of his 20 hits as a Cub, 13 have come in five multi-hit games and he's gone hitless in 17 of his 29 games as a Cub.

Zach McKinstry is 6-for-9 over his last two games with a double, triple and home run. He has raised his OPS from .499 to .624 in that span. Of his 20 hits as a Cub, 13 have come in five multi-hit games and he's gone hitless in 17 of his 29 games as a Cub. HE'S HOT: Rafael Ortega, last 18 games since August 18: .310/.400/.476 (13-for-42) with a double, two home runs and seven walks.

Rafael Ortega, last 18 games since August 18: .310/.400/.476 (13-for-42) with a double, two home runs and seven walks. HE'S NOT: Christopher Morel, last 20 games since August 20: .179/.233/.286 (10-for-56) with 25 strikeouts.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup against the Mets. pic.twitter.com/8JdiBHKgyJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 13, 2022

Mets lineup:

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Jacob deGrom, RHP

Adrian Sampson has been pretty consistent all year. He started against the Mets July 17 at Wrigley Field and threw 5⅓ innings, allowing two runs. That could be good enough to win most times, but not when you’re facing...

Jacob deGrom.

deGrom missed the first four months of this season with a shoulder injury. He’s been pretty much lights-out since his return, posting a 1.66 ERA, 0.554 (!) WHIP — that means just 24 baserunners in 43⅓ innings — and striking out 63.

This does not bode well for a Cubs team that strikes out a lot.

Most of the current Cubs have not faced him. Will that be an advantage? (NARRATOR: “It won’t be an advantage.”)

Good luck, Cubs hitters.

Please visit our SB Nation Mets site Amazin’ Avenue. If you do go there to interact with Mets fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.