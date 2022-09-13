Cub Tracks awaits developments

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Javier Assad faced Chris Bassitt and the Cubs hounded Bassitt with early longballitis and then chased him from the game with a couple of well-placed singles.

Rafael Ortega gives the #Cubs an early lead! pic.twitter.com/We0F4RRtY8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 12, 2022

Zach McKinstry fell a homer shy of the cycle last night.



That won't be an issue tonight. pic.twitter.com/SgShJyc42y — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 12, 2022

Assad threw a lot of pitches in the first but righted the ship and allowed nobody to score.

Mets scored a couple but only a couple. Fly the W.

#Cubs take the series opener in New York!



Assad: 6 IP, 1 ER, 6 K, 1st MLB win

Ortega: HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

McKinstry: HR, 2 RBI@Vegas pic.twitter.com/CGZxgfuRb1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 13, 2022

