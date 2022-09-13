 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks awaits developments

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. The Cubs scored early and made it hold up.

Chicago Cubs v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Javier Assad faced Chris Bassitt and the Cubs hounded Bassitt with early longballitis and then chased him from the game with a couple of well-placed singles.

Assad threw a lot of pitches in the first but righted the ship and allowed nobody to score.

Mets scored a couple but only a couple. Fly the W.

