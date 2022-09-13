Cub Tracks awaits developments

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Javier Assad faced Chris Bassitt and the Cubs hounded Bassitt with early longballitis and then chased him from the game with a couple of well-placed singles.
Rafael Ortega gives the #Cubs an early lead! pic.twitter.com/We0F4RRtY8— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 12, 2022
Zach McKinstry fell a homer shy of the cycle last night.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 12, 2022
That won't be an issue tonight. pic.twitter.com/SgShJyc42y
Assad threw a lot of pitches in the first but righted the ship and allowed nobody to score.
Javier Assad, Nasty Changeups. pic.twitter.com/iAVIuIKM7E— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 13, 2022
Rivas rakes. pic.twitter.com/KqCVGoqWbm— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 13, 2022
Mets scored a couple but only a couple. Fly the W.
#Cubs take the series opener in New York!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 13, 2022
Assad: 6 IP, 1 ER, 6 K, 1st MLB win
Ortega: HR, 2 RBI, 2 R
McKinstry: HR, 2 RBI@Vegas pic.twitter.com/CGZxgfuRb1
Stro up at Wrigley Field Saturday, Sept. 17 for @STR0 bobblehead day, presented by @GarrettPopcorn!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 12, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/FvvIsnCq5m pic.twitter.com/qQRmzsdIWn
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): State of the Cubs: Ricketts discusses 2022 season. “The balls in Jed’s court when it comes to how and where he puts financial resources to work,” Ricketts said. Brett Taylor has thoughts. Evan Altman shares his views.
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs taking good look at their youngsters as season winds down. “For many of the young players, the final 3½ weeks of the season represent their final chance to improve their stock in front of their evaluators for 2023.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer(NBC Sports Chicago*): Why Nick Madrigal calls this ‘biggest offseason’ of career. “I’m going to be doing some major changes,” he said. “Obviously, my body’s out of whack right now with all these injuries popping up.” Tony Andracki has some thoughts about this.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Can Zach McKinstry settle into a rhythm and play his way into part of the Cubs’ future? “It’s been an up-and-down first five weeks in a Cubs uniform for McKinstry. “
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Eh hem, doesn’t sound like David Ross would hate the Cubs signing a top free agent shortstop. Interpreting Patrick Mooney article {$}. Gordon Wittenmyer chimes in. Mark Gonzales has thoughts also.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Seiya Suzuki’s success is ‘just scratching the surface’. “I think this is the player that we thought he was. And it’s nice to see him settling in, playing every day and being able to control that,” said Ross. Evan Altman has some of this.
- Curt Bishop (The Cold Wire*): Franmil Reyes provided a wholesome comment on his job. “everything’s perfect, I love it”
