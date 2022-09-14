Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets preview, Wednesday 9/14, 6:10 CT

Based on this tweet, it would appear that Jared Young is being called up to replace the injured Rafael Ortega. It hasn’t been made official yet, when it is a separate front page article will be published.

IF/OF Jared Young has a locker and jersey (#74) here in the Cubs clubhouse at Citi Field.



No move to announce yet. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 14, 2022

Wednesday notes...

EVEN UP: The Cubs are 25-25 since the All-Star break. The Yankees are 22-28 in the same time frame.

BY THE NUMBERS: The Cubs this season have scored 85 runs in the first inning and 78 runs in the second inning, compared to 57 and 32 runs in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. The club ranks third in the NL in runs scored for both the first and second innings, but the lowest runs scored in the ninth inning among NL teams and fifth lowest in the NL in the eighth inning.

STARTERS DOING WELL: Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 3.11 ERA (88 earned runs in 255 innings) since the All-Star break, the fourth-best mark in the majors during that span behind the Dodgers, Astros and tonight's opponent, the Mets.

A HEAVY WORKLOAD: Brandon Hughes has made 48 relief appearances for Chicago this season. With two more he will become the first Cubs rookie to pitch in at least 50 games since Brian Schlitter (61) and Neil Ramirez (50) both did so in 2014. The Cubs record for games pitched by a rookie in a season is 75, set by Michael Wuertz in 2005.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup against the Mets. pic.twitter.com/5Q2hNZgAaA — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 14, 2022

Mets lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. David Peterson, LHP

Drew Smyly had his best start of the year in his last outing against the Giants, seven innings, one hit allowed.

He faced the Mets July 16 at Wrigley Field and allowed five hits and two runs (one earned) in 4⅓ innings, but that was just his second start after coming back from his oblique injury. He’s been far better since then.

The Mets, for whatever this is worth, aren’t as good vs. LH starters (28-20, .583) as compared to RH starters (61-34, .642), and have a .705 OPS vs. LHP (.755 vs. RHP).

David Peterson threw five innings against the Cubs July 17 at Wrigley Field and allowed three hits and an unearned run. After that he made a couple of relief appearances before returning to the rotation, and he’s had two good starts and three mediocre ones since.

So, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Discuss amongst yourselves.