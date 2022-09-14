Brennen Davis, Matt Mervis among 7 Cubs going to the Arizona Fall League

There’s been lots of speculation as to which Cubs prospects would go to this year’s Arizona Fall League, and today, we know their names:

Cubs prospects who are expected to play in the Arizona Fall League include outfielder Brennen Davis, first baseman Matt Mervis, catcher Miguel Amaya, and pitchers Zac Leigh, Bailey Horn, Sheldon Reed and Riley Martin. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) September 14, 2022

Here are some facts about the better-known names on that list.

Brennen Davis is still No. 51 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 despite missing much of this year and having back surgery. Davis, who will turn 23 on November 2, hasn’t hit well this season (likely due to all the missed time), so the Cubs are going to give him a chance to get more at-bats this fall.

Matt Mervis has been a revelation in the system this year and combined between South Bend, Tennessee and Iowa, he is batting .311/.376/.611 (143-for-460) with 38 doubles and 32 home runs, and it seems likely he’ll be named the Cubs Minor League Player of the Year. A first baseman, it’s possible he’ll make the Cubs’ Opening Day roster in 2023.

Miguel Amaya was once a top catching prospect for the Cubs, but he’s played in just 63 games since 2019 coming off injuries, including Tommy John surgery. In 40 games this year he’s batting .261/.369/.455 (35-for-134) with six home runs.

Bailey Horn was acquired from the White Sox last year in the Ryan Tepera trade. This year the 24-year-old lefthander has made 30 relief appearances split between South Bend and Tennessee and posted a 3.00 ERA and 1.396 WHIP, with 67 strikeouts in 48 innings.

I’m not as familiar with Zac Leigh, Sheldon Reed or Riley Martin, so I’ll let others who are more familiar with the system fill in the blanks.

The Arizona Fall League begins two weeks from Monday, October 3. The teams will play 30 games, leading up to a championship game November 12. There will be a Home Run Derby and “Fall Stars” Game the previous weekend, November 5 and 6, at the Cubs’ spring home, Sloan Park.

The Cubs AFL players will be part of the Mesa Solar Sox along with prospects from the Athletics, Marlins, Rays and Yankees. If you’re in the Phoenix area in October or early November, AFL games are a great value — $10 ($8 for folks over 55), general admission seating. Usually attendance is a few hundred people, so you can sit up close.

Here’s the entire league schedule (PDF).