Cubs roster move: Rafael Ortega to injured list, Jared Young recalled

Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega was injured on this play in Tuesday’s game against the Mets [VIDEO].
Ortega fractured his left ring finger on the play and he’ll miss the remainder of the season as a result. He was batting .241/.331/.358 (76-for-316) with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 12 stolen bases.
To replace Ortega on the active roster, first baseman/outfielder Jared Young was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Young, a native of British Columbia, was the Cubs’ 15th round pick in 2017 out of Old Dominion.
Ortega was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room for Young on the 40-man roster.
Young had a solid year in 2018 between South Bend (then Low-A) and Myrtle Beach (then High-A), batting .300/.357/.486 with 16 home runs in 120 games. His numbers weren’t as good at Double-A Tennessee in 2019 and then he was set back when, along with all minor leaguers, he missed the 2020 season.
This year at Triple-A Iowa, Young is batting .228/.310/.413 (90-for-395) with 21 doubles and 16 home runs. He’s become more versatile — formerly primarily a first baseman, he’s played first base, second base, third base and two outfield positions this year for Iowa.
Per Meghan Montemurro of the Tribune, Young will wear No. 74.
