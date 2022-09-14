Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 14

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs caged the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), 10-5. The win snaps Iowa’s five-game losing streak.

Matt Swarmer started and lasted four innings, giving up two runs on four hits. One of the runs was unearned. Swarmer struck out five and walked two.

They awarded the win to Danis Correa, which is a bit odd since Correa gave up two runs on one hit and three walks over 1+ innings. He did strike out three batters.

Cam Sanders, on the other hand, finished the game with 2.1 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and issued one walk while striking out two.

First baseman Matt Mervis hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his 33rd on the year and the 12th with Iowa. Mervis is now in second-place for home runs in all the minors this year. Beyond that, Mervis went 2 for 5 and he scored twice.

Earlier, in the fourth inning, third baseman Esteban Quiroz hit a solo home run. It was his second on the season. Quiroz went 1 for 2 with two walks. He scored twice.

Left fielder Brennen Davis was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI single. He also scored one run.

In the fifth inning, DH John Hicks came to the plate with the bases loaded and he emptied them with a three-run double. Hicks went 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Shortstop Levi Jordan went 2 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

Center fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 5 and scored two runs.

Second baseman Scott McKeon was promoted to Triple-A and made an error on the first ball hit to him at the level. (That led to Swarmer’s unearned run.) However, McKeon made amends by going 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the second inning. He also handled every chance and every throw to second base flawlessly for the rest of the game.

Here’s Mervis’ smash:

Matt Mervis clubs his third home run in his last four games! pic.twitter.com/GDHxwSLG1T — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 14, 2022

Hicks’ three-run double:

John Hicks clears the bases with this double down the line to grow our lead! pic.twitter.com/hvuD52quIV — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 14, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies got in the eyes of the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 5-2.

Riley Thompson was terrific over five innings and he collected his second win of the season. Thompson gave up no runs and just one hit. He struck out five and waked three.

Bailey Horn was even better over his two innings of relief. He retired all six batters he faced and he struck out five of them.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2 for 4. He hit and RBI single in the eighth inning and scored the Smokies’ fifth run later in the inning.

Catcher Harrison Wenson had a two-run single in the second inning to open the scoring. Wenson was 1 for 4.

South Bend Cubs

Traveling to Cedar Rapids to finish their best-of-three series with the Kernels. They lead the series one game to none.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Traveling home to finish their best-of-three series with the RiverDogs. Charleston has a one-game-to-none lead over the Pelicans in that series.