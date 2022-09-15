Cub Tracks’ how sweep it is

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Drew Smyly started against David Peterson as the Cubs attempted to complete the sweep and make applesauce to go with the meatloaf they had already earned. Things stated out well as they batted around in the first and Peterson was removed for former Cub Trevor Williams, who shut the door.
Playin' ball. pic.twitter.com/Q6kQ9hzL3i— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 14, 2022
Ten men bat.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 14, 2022
Seven men reach.
Six men score.
A good first inning! pic.twitter.com/H1IgcK5tuq
Smyly, staked to a 6-run lead, threw strikes. The Cubs not only swept, but won the season series as well.
New York sweep in mind.@Vegas pic.twitter.com/e70PYlMEZZ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 15, 2022
- Matthew Roberson (NY Daily News* {$}): David Peterson records one out in start, Mets suffer series sweep after losing 6-3 to Cubs. “If that was Peterson’s last start of the season, it’s one that he’ll be stewing over all winter.”
- NBC Sports Chicago*: Tom Ricketts and the Cubs could be big players in Free Agency [VIDEO].
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Report: Carlos Rodón interested in signing with Cubs. “... according to NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan.” Also Trea Turner. Jared Wyllys amplifies.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay eyes return from IL: ‘Just enjoy the moment’. “Before Alzolay was cleared to throw again, he honed his craft by watching other pitchers on TV, including Mets ace Jacob deGrom.” Evan Altman has thoughts. Andy Martinez adds on.
- Eno Sarris (The Athletic {$}): Across MLB, spin rates are back up near their peak. Is the sticky stuff here to stay? “Pitchers have the ultimate advantage right now, with sticky stuff, the dead ball, and humidors,” lamented one major league hitter recently.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Three Cubs have emerged as clear building blocks despite rough 2022. Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner, Justin Steele.
- Justin Terranova (New York Post*): Why Pete Alonso had heated exchange with Cubs’ Adrian Sampson: ‘Don’t do that’. “Alonso said he was just steamed over missing out what would have been a two-run homer.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs call up Jared Young, put Rafael Ortega on 60-day IL. “Cubs notes: Frank Schwindel said he’s “probably” out for the season.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): After arduous path back from injury, Michael Hermosillo making an unexpected impact on Cubs. “I genuinely feel like I can play up here and I just feel like I need a semi-regular chance,” Hermosillo said.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Rafael Ortega suffers broken left ring finger, ending his 2022 season. “His season is over,” David Ross told reporters after the game.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): For Jackson Frazier, any potential future with Cubs went out the window when DFA’d. “I’d like to prove to people that this is not the player that I’ve become; it’s just something that I’ve been going through.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs not playoff-bound, but three affiliates are. “The Cubs’ Single-A affiliates opened postseason play Tuesday.”
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
