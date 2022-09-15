Cub Tracks’ how sweep it is

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Drew Smyly started against David Peterson as the Cubs attempted to complete the sweep and make applesauce to go with the meatloaf they had already earned. Things stated out well as they batted around in the first and Peterson was removed for former Cub Trevor Williams, who shut the door.

Ten men bat.

Seven men reach.

Six men score.



A good first inning! pic.twitter.com/H1IgcK5tuq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 14, 2022

Smyly, staked to a 6-run lead, threw strikes. The Cubs not only swept, but won the season series as well.

On the latest Cubs Weekly Pod, we talked with @voiceofcohen on:



-Impressions of pitch clock and bigger bases in Triple-A

-Hayden Wesneski

-Caleb Kilian

-Brennen Davis

-Matt Mervis' breakout season

-Updates on Canario and Alzolay

-Under-the-radar playershttps://t.co/rnzHbbwvoW — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) September 14, 2022

Statement from Assistant General Counsel Harry Marino regarding Minor League Players joining the MLBPA pic.twitter.com/j5q6gI8vMV — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) September 14, 2022

