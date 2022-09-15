 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ how sweep it is

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. Cubs batter Mets, return home for a day off.

By Duane Pesice
Chicago Cubs v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Drew Smyly started against David Peterson as the Cubs attempted to complete the sweep and make applesauce to go with the meatloaf they had already earned. Things stated out well as they batted around in the first and Peterson was removed for former Cub Trevor Williams, who shut the door.

Smyly, staked to a 6-run lead, threw strikes. The Cubs not only swept, but won the season series as well.

Food for Thought:

