September 15 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber

With today being an off day for the Cubs, and a satisfying sweep of the Mets just completed, I thought it would be a good time to check in on some of our old favorites.

Javier Báez

Javy has hit .278/.297/.444 (10-for-36) since the last update with 13 strikeouts. He’s not had a good year and he’s playing for a team playing out the string with a chance at 100 losses, so it can’t be pleasant for him.

This is ... something, from Wednesday’s game:

This is the most Javier Baez at bat of all-time pic.twitter.com/cUaHwoQcPX — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) September 14, 2022

He made up for that by homering in his next at-bat [VIDEO].

That was the only run in the Tigers’ 2-1 loss to Houston.

Kris Bryant

KB has still has not played since July 31. Here’s the latest:

Will Kris Bryant return for the #Rockies this season?



“There’s time. I don’t know if it’s going to happen. But we’re hoping.”

~ Bud Black — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) September 10, 2022

He did travel to Chicago with the Rockies when they faced the White Sox:

Yes, Kris Bryant is in Chicago with the #Rockies this week. He is doing some throwing today (him in the outfield grass). We will get more of an update later. pic.twitter.com/raBHPVoRiC — Rox Pile (@RoxPileFS) September 13, 2022

So, expect to see shots of him in the dugout at Wrigley Field this weekend, but he likely won’t be playing. He has played in only 42 of the Rockies’ 143 games this year.

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo has been out since August 31 with back trouble. Sound familiar? Here’s the latest:

Aaron Boone said that Anthony Rizzo will be one of the hitters during Scott Effross' live batting practice Friday in Milwaukee. If all goes well, Rizzo could be activated for Sunday's game against the #Brewers or for the start of the #Yankees next home stand. https://t.co/TRVzh7hKBN — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 14, 2022

Rizzo is batting .225/.339/.493 with 30 home runs. He’s played in 117 of the Yankees’ 143 games. He does give good dugout face:

Anthony Rizzo is the king of being in love with his teammates pic.twitter.com/dDJobAB20B — roseanne (@HoodieFrazier) September 15, 2022

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber is leading the NL in home runs with 37. He’s also leading the NL in strikeouts with 181, a career high. He needs two more homers to set a career high.

Since the last update here Schwarber is hitting .194/.286/.323 (6-for-31) with a double, a home run and nine strikeouts. Overall, though, his 2022 season has been worth just 1.1 bWAR — his 120 games in the outfield have produced -1.6 bWAR.

He does hit really, really long home runs, though. Here’s the most recent one, September 10 vs. the Nationals [VIDEO].

Look who that homer was hit off of:

#Nationals 4 @ #Phillies 8 [B8-1o]:



Kyle Schwarber homers (37): fly ball to RCF (solo)



Hit: 457ft , 111.4mph , 30°



Pitch: 86.5mph Slider (RHP Cory Abbott, 8) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) September 11, 2022