September 15 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber

Time to check in with old friends again.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With today being an off day for the Cubs, and a satisfying sweep of the Mets just completed, I thought it would be a good time to check in on some of our old favorites.

Javier Báez

Javy has hit .278/.297/.444 (10-for-36) since the last update with 13 strikeouts. He’s not had a good year and he’s playing for a team playing out the string with a chance at 100 losses, so it can’t be pleasant for him.

This is ... something, from Wednesday’s game:

He made up for that by homering in his next at-bat [VIDEO].

That was the only run in the Tigers’ 2-1 loss to Houston.

Kris Bryant

KB has still has not played since July 31. Here’s the latest:

He did travel to Chicago with the Rockies when they faced the White Sox:

So, expect to see shots of him in the dugout at Wrigley Field this weekend, but he likely won’t be playing. He has played in only 42 of the Rockies’ 143 games this year.

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo has been out since August 31 with back trouble. Sound familiar? Here’s the latest:

Rizzo is batting .225/.339/.493 with 30 home runs. He’s played in 117 of the Yankees’ 143 games. He does give good dugout face:

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber is leading the NL in home runs with 37. He’s also leading the NL in strikeouts with 181, a career high. He needs two more homers to set a career high.

Since the last update here Schwarber is hitting .194/.286/.323 (6-for-31) with a double, a home run and nine strikeouts. Overall, though, his 2022 season has been worth just 1.1 bWAR — his 120 games in the outfield have produced -1.6 bWAR.

He does hit really, really long home runs, though. Here’s the most recent one, September 10 vs. the Nationals [VIDEO].

Look who that homer was hit off of:

