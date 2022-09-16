Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Friday 9/16, 1:20 CT

Friday notes...

ATTENDANCE WATCH: Entering Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced 2,344,404 tickets sold through 72 dates, an average of 32,561 per date. They must average 28,400 tickets sold for the nine remaining dates to reach 2.6 million for the season. The last time the Cubs announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold in a full-capacity season (2020 and 2021 excluded) was 1997.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cubs lineup:

Rockies lineup:

Rockies lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. German Marquez, RHP

Marcus Stroman, Wrigley Field, I won’t belabor it.

He just needs to pitch better at home. Hopefully today is that day.

He started against the Rockies April 15 in Denver and that didn’t go well — five runs in four innings.

Just be better today, Marcus.

German Marquez has been a solid starter for Colorado the last few years but not in 2022, where he has a 5.25 ERA and 1.389 WHIP in 27 starts. He had a couple of good starts around the beginning of the month against the Mets and Reds and then the Diamondbacks torched him for nine runs in four innings in his last start.

In that April 15 game at Coors Field the Cubs notched 10 hits and four runs off Marquez in less than five innings. The Cubs lost that game anyway, 6-5.

He throws hard, as you can see in the graph below.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Rockies market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Rockies site Purple Row. If you do go there to interact with Rockies fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

