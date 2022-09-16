Baseball history unpacked, September 16

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1909 - President Taft attends a Cubs-Giants game in Chicago and players are introduced to him before the game. Giants ace Christy Mathewson then outdeals Chicago ace Three Finger Brown, 2-1, with each allowing seven hits. Taft downs popcorn and lemonade during the match, according to the Chicago Tribune. (2)
- 1912 - The Cubs riddle Christy Mathewson for 10 hits to beat the Giants, 4-3. Jimmy Archer’s solo homer is the game winner. (2)
- 1923 - The Cubs lose, 10-6, to the Giants in Chicago, despite the hitting of Hack Miller who collects three doubles and a triple. A riot occurs in the eighth inning when umpire Charlie Moran makes an out call at second base on Sparky Adams, Moran is pelted by hundreds of pop bottles. Judge Landis, in attendance at the game, shakes his cane at the angry mob, and play is held up for 15 minutes. John McGraw and the umpires need a police escort at the conclusion. (2)
- 1960 - Warren Spahn, thirty-nine, pitched a no-hitter and set an all-time Braves record with fifteen strikeouts. Milwaukee beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0. (1,2)
- 1972 - In an 18-5 victory over the Mets, Cub infielder Glenn Beckert goes 0 for 6 and sets a record by leaving 12 men on base. (2)
- 1975 - Rennie Stennett ties a major league mark established in 1892 going 7 for 7 in a nine-inning game. The Pirates’ second baseman gets two hits in one inning twice (in the first and fifth innings), helping make the game the most one-sided shutout since 1900, as the Bucs crush the Cubs at Wrigley Field, 22-0. (1,2)
- 1992 - The Cubs blow out the Phils, 14-9, to give Greg Maddux his 18th win. Maddux gives up three earned runs in six innings. Led by Andre Dawson’s four hits, the first four hitters collect 11 hits and 11 ribbies for the Cubs. Dave Hollins homers for the Phils, while Dawson, Ryne Sandberg and Rick Wilkins go deep for Chicago. Mark Grace makes an error, ending his streak of 102 errorless games at 1B; his streak began after two errors on May 18th vs. the Dodgers. (2)
- 1998 - Sammy Sosa’s grand slam in the eighth inning, his 63rd home run of the year, leads the Cubs to a 6-3 win over San Diego. He now has 154 RBIs for the season. (2)
- 2000 - Cub outfielder Sammy Sosa joins Mark McGwire (1997-1999) as the only major leaguer to hit 50 home runs three consecutive seasons. (2)
- 2014 - The Cubs’ Jake Arrieta throws a one-hitter in shutting out the Reds, 7-0. Brandon Phillips’ two-out double in the eighth is the only blemish as Arrieta strikes out 13. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Gus McGinnis, George McConnell, Vito Valentinetti, Hector Torres, Gary Ross, Mike Garman, Mel Hall, Mark Parent. Also notable: Robin Yount HOF, Robin Yount HOF.
Today in world history:
- 1620 - The Mayflower departs Plymouth, England, with 102 Pilgrims and about 30 crew for the New World (O.S. 6 Sept).
- 1782 - Great Seal of the United States of America used for the first time.
- 1906 - Douglas Mawson, Edgeworth David and Alistair Mackay claim to have discovered the Magnetic South Pole in Antarctica.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
