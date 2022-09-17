Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Saturday 9/17, 1:20 CT

Today's roster moves: Here

Saturday notes...

ATTENDANCE WATCH: Through Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced 2,376,179 tickets sold through 73 dates, an average of 32,550 per date. They must average 27,978 tickets sold for the eight remaining dates to reach 2.6 million for the season. The last time the Cubs announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold in a full-capacity season (2020 and 2021 excluded) was 1997.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against the Rockies. pic.twitter.com/F7dsgcFj85 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 17, 2022

Rockies lineup:

Colorado Rockies lineup:

1. Ryan McMahon (L) 2B

2. Yonathan Daza (R) CF

3. C.J. Cron (R) 1B

4. Charlie Blackmon (L) DH

5. Elias Diaz (R) C

6. Michael Toglia (S) RF

7. Elehuris Montero (R) 3B

8. Sean Bouchard (R) LF

9. Alan Trejo (R) SShttps://t.co/Y3W1k9vpkY — Stokastic MLB DFS (@StokasticMLB) September 17, 2022

Hayden Wesneski, RHP vs. Jose Ureña, RHP

Hayden Wesneski has made two MLB appearances for the Cubs, both in relief. The first one was outstanding; the second, not quite so much. Overall: 8⅔ innings, six hits, two walks (0.923 WHIP), three runs (two HR), 3.12 ERA.

He has obviously never faced the Rockies or anyone on their active roster. The graphic below shows a pretty good mix of pitches, so far in the major leagues (149 pitches) he’s relied primarily on his slider, though there’s a good mix of various types of fastballs as well.

Good luck in your first MLB start, Hayden!

Jose Ureña has been around since the Marlins let him go at the end of 2020. He spent last year with the Tigers and has been with both the Brewers and Rockies this year.

He threw an inning-plus in garbage time for the Brewers against the Cubs April 9, and in 13 starts for the Rox he’s posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.650 WHIP, which are not good numbers.

When he was with the Marlins he had a reputation as a bit of a headhunter, leading the league in HBP in 2017 and 2018. But he has not hit a batter at all in 74⅓ innings this year, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Rockies market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Rockies site Purple Row. If you do go there to interact with Rockies fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.