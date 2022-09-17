Cub Tracks’ four on the floor

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs faced the Colorado Rockies in the opening game of a three-game home series and came out victorious on the strength of another excellent Marcus Stroman start and a couple of timely hits. Zach McKinstry is trying to get himself higher on the depth chart as he rakes in the late going.

First major league hit for Jared Young! pic.twitter.com/XWRTn3N5EN — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2022

It’s all a distraction, of course, from the postseason dynamic, but a welcome distraction for this writer. Pretty soon, 2022 will be in the rearview.

Seiya Suzuki’s X-rays are negative, you should be happy to know. Nico Hoerner is getting advice. Brennen Davis earned a little more playing time.

