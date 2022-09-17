Cub Tracks’ four on the floor

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs faced the Colorado Rockies in the opening game of a three-game home series and came out victorious on the strength of another excellent Marcus Stroman start and a couple of timely hits. Zach McKinstry is trying to get himself higher on the depth chart as he rakes in the late going.
Zach attack! pic.twitter.com/w1DmcuFGFv— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2022
First major league hit for Jared Young! pic.twitter.com/XWRTn3N5EN— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2022
.@STR0 shows out with 7 strong! pic.twitter.com/sBoOKvpvFt— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2022
Zero chill. @STR0 pic.twitter.com/tHODFXZ428— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2022
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2022
Final: #Cubs 2, Rockies 1. pic.twitter.com/NUxQxdK0zZ
It’s all a distraction, of course, from the postseason dynamic, but a welcome distraction for this writer. Pretty soon, 2022 will be in the rearview.
Seiya Suzuki’s X-rays are negative, you should be happy to know. Nico Hoerner is getting advice. Brennen Davis earned a little more playing time.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks: Return to contention could ‘happen a lot quicker’ than expected. “Hendricks is the only current Cub who was on the roster in 2014, a turning-point season.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs’ pitching pursuit expected to include big names, Japan’s Koudai Senga ‘will be pursued as well’. “Even without the extenuating circumstances, it’s pretty clear that a bona fide ace would go a long way toward making the Cubs a competitive team.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs must add impact talent this winter, but bringing back Drew Smyly makes sense too. “... not every move is about obvious impact.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): ‘We’re building something’: Adbert Alzolay is ready for any role to help Cubs succeed. “Excited to be back here with the team at Wrigley Field [and] around the guys,” Alzolay said. “It feels really good to be back.” Gordon Wittenmyer has more Alzolay.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Hayden Wesneski will make his first big league start for the Cubs on Saturday! “Wesneski figures to be among the Cubs’ depth starters and/or multi-inning bullpen options in 2023, depending on his development and the team’s needs.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Matt Mervis wants to be the team’s next Anthony Rizzo. “... Mervis will get a fair shake at cracking the big league roster next spring.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Nico Hoerner meeting with doctors following Triceps MRI. “While it’s possible this is nothing more than a routine discussion, it sounds more like a situation in which the shortstop will be given treatment options.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Seiya Suzuki materializing into the player the Cubs thought he was when they signed him. “It’s nice to see him settling in, playing every day, being able to control that. He hasn’t had many days off lately. He’s been doing a really nice job for us,” said David Ross.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Jared Young out to ‘prove myself right’ in opportunity with Cubs. “It’s exciting. A little bit of a whirlwind,” Young said. “Stuff comes at you pretty fast.”
- Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra (MLB.com*): Brennen Davis (No. 2) earns spot on 2022 AFL roster. “He has some of the best all-around tools in the system, highlighted by well above-average raw power.”
Food for Thought:
Get ready for close-up surface images of distant planets in our Solar System. https://t.co/5QqJsDTrJT— Futurism (@futurism) September 16, 2022
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519.https://t.co/9FDW8ipipE— IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 16, 2022
A dried up lakebed has proven to be rife with organic material.https://t.co/W5GTJM0Sj4— Futurism (@futurism) September 16, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...