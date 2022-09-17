Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 17

It’s a real light schedule tonight.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs game with the Memphis Redbirds was suspended after three innings with the game still scoreless. Caleb Kilian started this game for Iowa.

They’ll finish this game as part of a doubleheader tomorrow.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies couldn’t hide from the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 6-1.

DJ Herz started and took the loss. Herz gave up four runs, three earned, on three hits over four innings. Herz walked four and struck out seven.

The Smokies only had three hits tonight. Their only run came when shortstop Luis Vazquez led off the top of the eighth inning with a triple. He then scored on a groundout by catcher Bryce Windham. Vazquez went 1 for 3 and Windham was 0 for 3.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza had the other two hits. He was 2 for 3 with a double.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs will play game one of the best-of-three Midwest League Championship Series on Sunday at 6:05 Eastern Time.

CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETS

The South Bend Cubs Box Office will open at Noon on Sunday and gates open at 5pm for Game One of the Midwest League Championship Series.

Tickets are available online NOW ➡ https://t.co/DBBTUKNH8M pic.twitter.com/M3XckX1MGO — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) September 17, 2022

Win or lose, this is the final home game of the year for South Bend.