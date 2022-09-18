Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Sunday 9/18, 1:20 CT

Sunday notes...

ATTENDANCE WATCH: Through Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced 2,410,709 tickets sold through 74 dates, an average of 32,577 per date. They must average 27,041 tickets sold for the seven remaining dates to reach 2.6 million for the season. The last time the Cubs announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold in a full-capacity season (2020 and 2021 excluded) was 1997.

While the Cubs were effectively out of 2022 contention long ago, Saturday night's Padres win over the Diamondbacks officially mathematically eliminated the Cubs from 2022 postseason contention.

HE'S HOT: Alfonso Rivas, last 19 games since July 26: .333/.418/.417 (16-for-48) with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.

HE'S NOT: Christopher Morel, last 23 games since August 20: .154/.225/.246 (10-for-65) with 27 strikeouts. This includes going 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts over his last four games.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/VNLv2QP3y2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 18, 2022

Rockies lineup:

9/18 Colorado Rockies Lineup:



1 3B Ryan McMahon

2 LF Yonathan Daza

3 1B C.J. Cron

4 DH Charlie Blackmon

5 2B Brendan Rodgers

6 CF Randal Grichuk

7 RF Michael Toglia

8 C Elias Diaz

9 SS Alan Trejo



SP:Ryan Feltner #Rockies #MLB — Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) September 18, 2022

Javier Assad, RHP vs. Ryan Feltner ,RHP

Javier Assad has shown well in his five appearances (four starts). The walk rate is a bit high (4.2 per nine innings) but if he can get that under control, he can be an effective starter in this league.

He has obviously never faced the Rockies or anyone on their active roster.

Ryan Feltner has made 16 appearances (15 starts) for the Rockies this year and the results have not been good (6.12 ERA, 1.453 WHIP, 13 HR in 75 innings). It’s not any sort of Coors Field Effect, either, he’s been equally bad there (6.27 ERA) as on the road (5.97 ERA).

Feltner was the Rockies’ fourth round pick out of Ohio State in 2018. He has never faced the Cubs or anyone on their active roster.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Rockies site Purple Row. If you do go there to interact with Rockies fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.