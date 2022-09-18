——
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Rockies Sunday 9/18 game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Rockies, Sunday 9/18, 1:20 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Rockies, Sunday 9/18, 1:20 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- September 15 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
- Cubs roster move: Adbert Alzolay activated, Frank Schwindel designated for assignment
- Minor League Wrap: South Bend tops Cedar Rapids, 9-3, to win West Division Series.
- Cubs 2, Rockies 1: Marcus Stroman throws a Wrigley gem
- Cub Tracks’ four on the floor
- 2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 144
Loading comments...