Cub Tracks thinks about it all

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. Hayden Wesneski pitched well but the Cubs couldn’t muster an offense on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

If Wesneski pitches like that consistently, or even a majority of the time, the Cubs will consider themselves well-paid for Scott Effross. Already, the returns look good. And Adbert Alzolay didn’t pitch terribly, either, but not enough atom balls ruined the day.

Today’s a great day for meatloaf. Get it done, Cubs.

Food for Thought:

