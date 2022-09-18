Cub Tracks thinks about it all

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
If Wesneski pitches like that consistently, or even a majority of the time, the Cubs will consider themselves well-paid for Scott Effross. Already, the returns look good. And Adbert Alzolay didn’t pitch terribly, either, but not enough atom balls ruined the day.
Today’s a great day for meatloaf. Get it done, Cubs.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Bobblehead day at Wrigley today. Thankful to the @Cubs and the fanbase for all the love/support. It’s an honor to put on the jersey and compete in front of y’all! pic.twitter.com/NkTXajuMZh— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) September 17, 2022
- Andrew Seligman (AP Via Chicago Tribune* {$}): Hayden Wesneski dominates in his 1st major-league start, but the Chicago Cubs fall 3-1, snapping a 4-game winning streak. ‘nuff said.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs rookie Wesneski has a refreshingly honest approach to pitching. “They’re gonna keep running me out there if I keep throwing strikes.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): With deeper talent pool, who will Cubs lean on in ‘23? “RHPs Wesneski (first MLB start) and Alzolay (season debut) impress vs. Rockies.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Why People Love Him: Look at what Willson Contreras did after today’s game. “Contreras has been on the shelf now for a while with his ankle sprain, and it’s been a bummer not to be able to see him in action.”
- Buster Olney (ESPN+ {$}): Why rival evaluators believe Willson Contreras might stay with Chicago Cubs. “The broad assumption within the industry is that Contreras, 30, will be given a qualifying offer by the Cubs this offseason...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Will Cubs pursue these impact free agents? “the ball’s in Jed’s court”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Who will stay and whose days are coming to an end in Chicago? “Some predictions feel like a coin flip, while others seem more set in stone.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Hoerner MRI reveals mild-to-moderate triceps strain. “With only 18 games remaining, it’s entirely possible they’ll just shut Hoerner down for the season.” Mark Gonzales has a couple of words.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): This trio could soon shine as everyday Cubs. “Morel, McKinstry, Young guide series-opening win over Rockies”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): It has been ‘a bummer’ of a season for Kris Bryant and many others from the 2016 champion Chicago Cubs. “... while 2016 was a very good year to be a Cub, 2022 has been a season most of the ‘16 Cubs would just as soon forget.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): As Cubs continue rebuild, Kris Bryant’s year with Rockies has not gone to plan. “Bryant has played in only 42 games for the Rockies, needing three separate stints on the injured list for a strained lower back and plantar fasciitis in his left foot.”
Food for Thought:
This shot is unreal.https://t.co/pxWKZ1xw3x— Futurism (@futurism) September 17, 2022
When you die, what will you want to take into the afterlife with you? A beloved pet? Maybe a faithful steed? Or perhaps, like one woman in early medieval Bavaria, you’ll just want to pull up a deck chair, grab a steak, and chill the heck out.https://t.co/ZfThCPgRQE— IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 17, 2022
NASA's 45-year-old probe is one of the farthest traveling crafts in space. But as Voyager shows its age, a new mission could seek to surpass it. https://t.co/01IUfEGUa6— Popular Science (@PopSci) September 17, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...