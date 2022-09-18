Cub Tracks thinks about it all

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

If Wesneski pitches like that consistently, or even a majority of the time, the Cubs will consider themselves well-paid for Scott Effross. Already, the returns look good. And Adbert Alzolay didn’t pitch terribly, either, but not enough atom balls ruined the day.

Today’s a great day for meatloaf. Get it done, Cubs.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Bobblehead day at Wrigley today. Thankful to the @Cubs and the fanbase for all the love/support. It’s an honor to put on the jersey and compete in front of y’all! pic.twitter.com/NkTXajuMZh — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) September 17, 2022

Food for Thought:

When you die, what will you want to take into the afterlife with you? A beloved pet? Maybe a faithful steed? Or perhaps, like one woman in early medieval Bavaria, you’ll just want to pull up a deck chair, grab a steak, and chill the heck out.https://t.co/ZfThCPgRQE — IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 17, 2022

NASA's 45-year-old probe is one of the farthest traveling crafts in space. But as Voyager shows its age, a new mission could seek to surpass it. https://t.co/01IUfEGUa6 — Popular Science (@PopSci) September 17, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!