Baseball history unpacked, September 19

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Phil Stephenson, Buddy Schultz, Phil Stephenson, Randy Myers, Scott Baker. Also notable: Duke Snider HOF, Joe Morgan HOF.

Today in world history:

1356 - English forces under Edward the Black Prince defeat French at the Battle of Poitiers and capture the French King John II during the Hundred Years’ War.

1523 - Emperor Charles I & England sign anti-French covenant.

1876 - 1st carpet sweeper patented (Melville Bissell of Grand Rapids, Mich).

1893 - New Zealand becomes the first country to grant all women the right to vote.

1934 - Bruno Hauptmann arrested for kidnapping Lindbergh baby.

1947 - Jackie Robinson is named 1947 MLB "Rookie of the Year".

1961 - Betty and Barney Hill claim that they saw a mysterious craft in the sky and that it tried to abduct them.

