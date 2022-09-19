Baseball history unpacked, September 19

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1900 - St. Louis C Wilbert Robinson objects to umpire John Gaffney calling a Brooklyn runner safe at home, and throws the ball at the ump. Gaffney swings his mask at Robby and tosses him out of the game. Cardinals captain John McGraw refuses to put in another catcher, claiming one is injured and the other suspended. The ump forfeits the game to the Superbas. The Brooklyn fans object to the suspension of play and President Charlie Ebbets refunds money to those who want it. (2)
- 1915 - Dick Whitworth of the Chicago American Giants no-hits the Chicago Giants, 4-0, in the first game of a doubleheader. (2)
- 1925 - At Chicago, the Cubs beat the Giants, 6-2, behind Sheriff Blake. Taking the loss is Jack Scott, the first of 10 straight losses the Cubs will hand him. (2)
- 1935 - The Cubs complete a four-game sweep of the Giants, beating Carl Hubbell for their 16th straight win, 6-1. Billy Herman has three hits and is 11 for 18 in the series with the Giants. The 16 wins in a row is the most in the National League since the 1924 Brooklyn Robins won 15. Giants manager Bill Terry tells reporters that, “the Cubs will win ... they are playing way over their heads.” (2)
- 1955 - Cubs infielder Ernie Banks hits his fifth grand slam of the season to establish a new major league mark, but Rip Repulski’s 12th-inning homer off Jim Davis proves to be the difference as the Cardinals beat Chicago, 6-5. (1,2)
- 1973 - Chicago’s Ron Santo and Billy Williams celebrate their long association together by each hitting their 20th homer of the season in an 8-6 win over Montreal. It is number 325 for Santo and 376 for Williams in more than 2,000 games together. (2)
- 1978 - During a 12-11 win over the Cubs, the Pirates’ 38-year-old, lead-footed Willie Stargell attempts to steal second base. The Cubs SS waits with the ball as Stargell slides 10 feet short of the base, signaling “time-out.” The Pirates lead 11 - 2 in the 7th, but the Cubs rally and tie it in the 9th. Dave Parker homers in the 11th off Bruce Sutter to give the Bucs their 7th straight win and 30th in their last 38 since August 12th. Besides his two homers, Parker adds two run-scoring singles. (2)
- 2010 - Rookie OF Tyler Colvin of the Cubs suffers a frightening injury. He is standing at third base when teammate Welington Castillo shatters his bat while hitting a double down the third base line. One of the shards pierces Colvin’s chest and punctures a lung. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Phil Stephenson, Buddy Schultz, Phil Stephenson, Randy Myers, Scott Baker. Also notable: Duke Snider HOF, Joe Morgan HOF.
Today in world history:
- 1356 - English forces under Edward the Black Prince defeat French at the Battle of Poitiers and capture the French King John II during the Hundred Years’ War.
- 1523 - Emperor Charles I & England sign anti-French covenant.
- 1876 - 1st carpet sweeper patented (Melville Bissell of Grand Rapids, Mich).
- 1893 - New Zealand becomes the first country to grant all women the right to vote.
- 1934 - Bruno Hauptmann arrested for kidnapping Lindbergh baby.
- 1947 - Jackie Robinson is named 1947 MLB “Rookie of the Year”.
- 1961 - Betty and Barney Hill claim that they saw a mysterious craft in the sky and that it tried to abduct them.
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
Loading comments...