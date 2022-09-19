Outside the Confines: Records and milestones

It’s hard to believe there are only 2½ weeks left in the 2022 regular season. Of course, with all the extra playoff teams, I’m expecting the postseason to finish up sometime around Christmas. (Yes, I’m aware that the World Series is scheduled to end no later than November 5. I’m exaggerating for rhetorical effect.)

Watch this play, because Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes certainly wasn’t watching it.

Everyone was watching Eduardo Escobar dash home in the 3rd, but did you notice Ke'Bryan Hayes eating sunflower seeds during the play?@Todd_Zeile on Mets Post Game: pic.twitter.com/Ca6v75UPau — SNY (@SNYtv) September 17, 2022

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said that the matter has been dealt with and that it was an “outlier” for Hayes.

And finally, Zach Buchanan looks at the art of giving good news, or the clever and increasingly elaborate ways that minor league managers are telling players that they are going to the majors for the first time. (The Athletic sub. req.) As of now, this is kind of neat, but I fear that it’s going the way of gender reveal parties and pretty soon managers will have players take batting practice with an exploding ball that reveals “You’re going to the big leagues!” in smoke and fireworks. Eventually, some stadium is going to burn down by this thing or some prospect will get so badly burned in the celebration that he’ll go in the injured list before he even makes his debut. (I’m exaggerating for rhetorical effect again.)

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.