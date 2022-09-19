 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside the Confines: Records and milestones

Aaron Judge approaches the AL record for home runs. Albert Pujols closes in on 700. The Dodgers are really good. The Mets have straightened themselves out. And other news from baseball.

By Josh Timmers
New York Yankees v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

It’s hard to believe there are only 2½ weeks left in the 2022 regular season. Of course, with all the extra playoff teams, I’m expecting the postseason to finish up sometime around Christmas. (Yes, I’m aware that the World Series is scheduled to end no later than November 5. I’m exaggerating for rhetorical effect.)

  • Watch this play, because Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes certainly wasn’t watching it.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

