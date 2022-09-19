Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins preview, Monday 9/19, 5:40 CT

Monday notes...

ATTENDANCE WATCH: Through Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced 2,446,336 tickets sold through 75 dates, an average of 32,618 per date. They must average 25,611 tickets sold for the seven remaining dates to reach 2.6 million for the season. The last time the Cubs announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold in a full-capacity season (2020 and 2021 excluded) was 1997.

Through Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced 2,446,336 tickets sold through 75 dates, an average of 32,618 per date. They must average 25,611 tickets sold for the seven remaining dates to reach 2.6 million for the season. The last time the Cubs announced fewer than 2.6 million tickets sold in a full-capacity season (2020 and 2021 excluded) was 1997. HE’S HOT: Yan Gomes, last 10 games since September 3: .394/.417/.636 (13-for-33) with two doubles and two home runs.

Yan Gomes, last 10 games since September 3: .394/.417/.636 (13-for-33) with two doubles and two home runs. SO IS HE: Mark Leiter Jr., last 13 games since August 15: 1.88 ERA, 1.047 WHIP, 15 strikeouts in 14⅓ innings, .196 opponents BA.

Mark Leiter Jr., last 13 games since August 15: 1.88 ERA, 1.047 WHIP, 15 strikeouts in 14⅓ innings, .196 opponents BA. NEW CUBS: When Esteban Quiroz made his MLB debut Saturday, he became the 2,200th player in Cubs franchise history. He also became the 17th Cub to make his MLB debut this year, a franchise record.

When Esteban Quiroz made his MLB debut Saturday, he became the 2,200th player in Cubs franchise history. He also became the 17th Cub to make his MLB debut this year, a franchise record. MORE FRANCHISE RECORDS: The Cubs have used a single-season franchise record 17 starting pitchers this year. The previous single-season franchise mark for starting pitchers used in a season was 15 (done in 1911, 1913, 1941, 1946, 1947, 1966, 1990 and 2006. (H/T: Ed Hartig)

The Cubs have used a single-season franchise record 17 starting pitchers this year. The previous single-season franchise mark for starting pitchers used in a season was 15 (done in 1911, 1913, 1941, 1946, 1947, 1966, 1990 and 2006. (H/T: Ed Hartig) AND A MLB RECORD IS TIED: The Cubs have used 42 pitchers this season (including three position players). That’s tied for the most ever in a single season with the 2019 Mariners, the 2021 Orioles and the 2021 Mets.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Marlins lineup:

#Marlins lineup to open a three game home series with the Cubs. Edward Cabrera is on the mound. Leblanc starting at first base pic.twitter.com/u7titDJ5w4 — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) September 19, 2022

Wade Miley, LHP vs. Edward Cabrera, RHP

Wade Miley has had a good year for the Cubs... when healthy. Unfortunately, that’s been only six starts, none of which have been against the Marlins.

The best thing about Miley is that he works fast. Watch his pace tonight because when the pitch clock is instituted next year, all pitchers are going to have to work at a pace like Miley’s.

Edward Cabrera missed a lot of this year with back and shoulder issues. He returned from the IL August 5 at Wrigley Field and threw five shutout innings against the Cubs.

Since then: seven starts, 2.75 ERA, 40 strikeouts in 39⅓ innings. He’s also had a fairly high walk rate, walking 18 in those seven starts, as well as allowing six home runs.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Marlins site Fish Stripes. If you do go there to interact with Marlins fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2022 Game Thread procedure will be like last years, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.