On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Cardinals series preview

These two teams last met just eight days ago at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs lost three of five. You can read more about the Cardinals from Josey Curtis, manager of our SB Nation Cardinals site Viva el Birdos, in the series preview for that set.

Fun fact

Saturday’s game will be the 323rd with Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina as the starting battery for the Cardinals. The MLB record for such things is 324, set by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan of the Tigers from 1963-75. Wainwright and Molina are expected to tie that record September 7, when the Cards face the Nationals in St. Louis.

Probable pitching matchups

Friday: Adrian Sampson, RHP (1-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.340 WHIP, 3.81 FIP) vs. Jordan Montgomery, LHP (7-3, 3.28 ERA, 1.039 WHIP, 3.56 FIP overall, 4-0, 1.76 ERA, 0.815 WHIP, 2.21 FIP in five starts with Cardinals)

Saturday: Drew Smyly, LHP (5-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.202 WHIP, 4.05 FIP) vs. Adam Wainwright, RHP (9-9, 3.09 ERA, 1.172 WHIP, 3.55 FIP)

Sunday: Marcus Stroman, RHP (3-6, 3.98 ERA, 1.210 WHIP, 3.87 FIP) vs. Miles Mikolas, RHP (10-10, 3.48 ERA, 1.040 WHIP, 3.91 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Friday: 7:15 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Saturday: 6:15 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Sunday: 1:15 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

Well, I honestly have no idea. The Cubs have just a 2-4 record on this road trip, got swept last month by the Cardinals in St. Louis and are 6-10 against them so far this year.

On the other hand, the Cubs did win two of three from the Cardinals in St. Louis back in June, and these pitching matchups are at least... not bad?

I’d love to see another two of three, but I’ll settle for not getting swept again.

Up next

The Cubs have Monday (Labor Day) off, then return to Wrigley Field to play a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds beginning Tuesday evening.

Get used to seeing a lot of the Reds coming up. Nine of the Cubs’ last 28 games will be against them.