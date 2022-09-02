Outside The Confines: A magnificent moment for the Mets

There are a lot of “big” stories I could lead this post with, but it’s a Friday and instead of a major bummer like “Tony La Russa out indefinitely” (might not be a bummer from a management perspective, but obviously we never want to celebrate anyone being ill) or Justin Verlander’s brilliant comeback season being cut short, I will instead open with a more feel-good story, one that’s just a ton of fun and probably a nicer way to ease into your Friday morning.

If you’re not a big Mets fan, or perhaps not too familiar with reliever Edwin Diaz, you might not be aware that Diaz has a distinct entrance song, which is “Narco” by Timmy Trumpet. It’s distinctive, it’s uniquely him, and this week we got to see an incredible moment in sports when Timmy Trumpet performed the entrance music live in-game as Diaz made his way to the mound. It was, in a word, magical. (Josh hinted this moment might happen in Wednesday’s OTC and lo and behold, it did.)

TIMMY TRUMPET LIVE AT CITI FIELD FOR EDWIN DÍAZ pic.twitter.com/pQ564q0eK5 — Joon Lee (@joonlee) September 1, 2022

If you want to read a bit more about the moment, you can read more as Charles Curtis looked at the big moment for USA Today. Nick Selbe also wrote about it over at Sports Illustrated.

Professional soccer player, Eugenio Suárez pic.twitter.com/ldx3QJMTGE — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) September 1, 2022

FIRST HIT ✅



FIRST HOME RUN ✅ pic.twitter.com/Y6G6ycDiQ1 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 31, 2022

