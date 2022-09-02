Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Friday 9/2, 7:15 CT

Friday notes...

THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD: The Cubs have played 15 consecutive games against teams with winning records. They’re 7-8 in those games.

Rafael Ortega vs. St. Louis this year: 400/.442/.600 (16-for-40) with five doubles and a home run in 13 games. Nico Hoerner vs. St. Louis this year: .346/.393/.423 (18-for-52) with four doubles, a home run and eight runs scored in 14 games. THE NEW GUYS: The Cubs have had 14 players make their big league debuts this year: Javier Assad, Narciso Crook, Anderson Espinoza, Jeremiah Estrada, Brandon Hughes, Caleb Kilian, Brendon Little, Christopher Morel, Nicholas Padilla, Ethan Roberts, Seiya Suzuki, Matt Swarmer, Erich Uelmen and Nelson Velázquez. Last year, they had 15 such players: Cory Abbott, Erick Castillo, Greg Deichmann, Scott Effross, Trent Giambrone, Taylor Gushue, P.J. Higgins, Trevor Megill, Tommy Nance, Tyler Payne, Alfonso Rivas, Manuel Rodriguez, Michael Rucker, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

Also of interest for tonight and this series (time listed is ET):

Umpires for #Cubs (56-75) at #STLCards (76-55):

Mark Wegner, John Tumpane, Ryan Blakney, Adrian Johnson (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 8:15 pm

Venue: Busch Stadium — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) September 2, 2022

Adrian Sampson, RHP vs. Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Adrian Sampson pitched last Sunday against the Brewers and... well, you all know what happened there, no sense belaboring it.

His previous start was against the Cardinals August 23 at Wrigley Field (second game of the doubleheader) and that did not go well, he served up a couple of home runs and was gone before the fourth inning ended.

Hopefully, this one goes better.

Jordan Montgomery threw a one-hit complete game shutout against the Cubs August 22 at Wrigley Field, the only hit a third-inning double by Christopher Morel.

He also threw seven shutout innings (five hits allowed) against the Cubs June 11, when he was still with the Yankees. He’s been pretty much lights-out since being traded to the Cardinals.

Clearly, we are doomed.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

