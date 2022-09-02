 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Cardinals, Friday 9/2, 7:15 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Go get ‘em, Adrian.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Cardinals Friday 9/2 game threads

View all 2 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...