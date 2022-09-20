Cub Tracks has no words other than gamethread words

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs opened a series with one of my least-liked baseball teams, the Florida Marlins, and opened the scoring early.

Christopher Morel drills his 14th home run of the year! pic.twitter.com/QB6TMhVYTQ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 19, 2022

But, alas, the lead didn’t last. The Cubs put up a little fight though. Zach McKinstry more and more shows the results of regular play. Might be worth a roster spot.

Is this season over yet?

Rookie dress-up from my lens. pic.twitter.com/wEB80o3vdF — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) September 19, 2022

Haven’t posted one of these in a while, but one of my favorite things at any sporting event is the walk up the stairs at Wrigley Field. Always a beautiful sight ahead of a @Cubs game. pic.twitter.com/YxFQveTNXa — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 18, 2022

Food for Thought:

