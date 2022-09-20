Marlins 10, Cubs 3: This space intentionally left blank

This would have been a good game to write one of my “do-it-yourself” recaps, but I just didn’t feel up to doing that. Or, just writing “The Cubs lost to the Marlins 10-3” and nothing else.

But you come here for a recap of the previous Cubs game, and though this one will be (mercifully) short, you will get one.

The Cubs actually had the lead in this game. Christopher Morel homered with two out in the third inning [VIDEO].

That home run, Morel’s first since August 30, went a long way:

#Cubs 1 @ #Marlins 0 [T3-2o]:



Christopher Morel homers (14): fly ball to CF (solo)



Hit: 409ft, 105.6mph, 31°



Pitch: 96.4mph Four-Seam Fastball (RHP Edward Cabrera, 9) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) September 19, 2022

The next hitter, Zach McKinstry, was hit by a pitch. Ian Happ doubled him in [VIDEO].

That was Happ’s 39th double. One more and he’ll have the first 40-double season by a Cub since Javier Báez had 40 in 2018. The last Cub to have more than 40 was Anthony Rizzo, who doubled 43 times in 2016.

The 2-0 lead did not last long. A five-run Marlins third was all they needed, and four of those runs were unearned due to an error by Morel. If that doesn’t happen? Well, we’re likely talking about a different game. But it did, and helped lead to a grand slam by Bryan De La Cruz. That was the second slam of De La Cruz’ career — both off Cubs pitching. The other one was last year off Adbert Alzolay.

The Marlins added a pair in the fourth off Miley before David Ross had mercy and lifted him after 74 pitches.

The Cubs did put one more run on the board in the fifth. Michael Hermosillo led off with a walk, and one out later scored on a double by McKinstry [VIDEO].

Jeremiah Estrada threw two scoreless innings, so that’s good. The Marlins added one in the seventh off Michael Rucker and two more in the eighth off Rowan Wick, and Wick has really had a rough go of it lately — that gives him a 6.75 ERA and 2.167 WHIP over his last 13 appearances. I’m beginning to wonder whether he will be a useful reliever for this team in 2023. Wick is not young — he turns 30 in November — and I’d think the Cubs can find better relievers on the open market or maybe even in the system.

That’s about all I’ve got here, except I am wondering why Rucker and Erich Uelmen were used in this game after throwing 23 pitches (Rucker) and 27 pitches (Uelmen) on Sunday. I realize Ross doesn’t have a lot of good choices after two straight games where the starter didn’t make it out of the fourth inning, but you don’t want to burn out the arms on these guys, either.

The Cubs will try it again Tuesday evening in Miami. Adrian Sampson will start for the Cubs and Pablo Lopez will get the call for the Marlins. Game time is again 5:40 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.