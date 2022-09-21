Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins preview, Wednesday 9/21, 5:40 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

Wednesday notes...

ONE-RUN AFFAIRS: Tuesday’s win improved the Cubs’ record in one-run games to 22-26. While that’s not great, the Cubs are 10-6 in one-run contests since the All-Star break.

Tuesday’s win improved the Cubs’ record in one-run games to 22-26. While that’s not great, the Cubs are 10-6 in one-run contests since the All-Star break. MORE ON CLOSE GAMES: On the season, the Cubs have had 82 games decided by two or fewer runs, the most in the majors, just ahead of the Pirates (81). The Cubs are 36-46 (.439) in those 82 contests, the sixth-lowest winning percentage in the majors.

On the season, the Cubs have had 82 games decided by two or fewer runs, the most in the majors, just ahead of the Pirates (81). The Cubs are 36-46 (.439) in those 82 contests, the sixth-lowest winning percentage in the majors. BULLPEN UPDATE: Over their last 11 games, the Cubs bullpen has posted a 2.70 ERA (12 earned runs in 40 innings) with 11 walks, 42 strikeouts and a .230 opponents BA (34-for-148).

Over their last 11 games, the Cubs bullpen has posted a 2.70 ERA (12 earned runs in 40 innings) with 11 walks, 42 strikeouts and a .230 opponents BA (34-for-148). MILESTONE: Brandon Hughes made his 50th relief appearances for the Cubs this season in Tuesday’s game. In doing so he became the first Cubs rookie to pitch in at least 50 games since Brian Schlitter (61) and Neil Ramirez (50) both did so in 2014. The Cubs rookie record for games pitched is 75, set by Michael Wuertz in 2005.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Marlins lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Jesús Luzardo, LHP

Marcus Stroman had one of his best starts of the year last Friday at Wrigley Field against the Rockies — seven innings, three hits, one run. Last seven starts since August 16, despite a couple of clunkers: 2.90 ERA, 1.215 WHIP. In general he’s been very good since he came back from the injured list in early July.

He has not faced the Marlins since last year, when he posted a 2.55 ERA and 1.076 WHIP against them in four starts, when he was with the Mets. There’s been a lot of turnover on that team, though, and no current Marlin has more than six PA against Stroman.

Jesús Luzardo threw seven one-hit innings against the Cubs August 7 at Wrigley Field, by far his best start of the year.

In seven starts since then he has posted a 4.20 ERA and 1.204 WHIP in seven starts and the Marlins have lost all seven games.

Let’s hope the Cubs can continue Luzardo’s losing streak.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Marlins site Fish Stripes. If you do go there to interact with Marlins fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2022 Game Thread procedure will be like last years, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.