Baseball history unpacked, September 21

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1892 - At Cleveland’s League Park, John Clarkson of the Spiders beats the Pirates, 3-2, to become the fifth pitcher in major league history to win 300 games. The 31-year old right-hander will compile a 328-178 record games during his 12-year Hall of Fame career in the big leagues. (2)
- 1901 - Tom Hughes of Chicago and Boston Beaneater Bill Dinneen pitch 16 scoreless innings before the Orphans score in the 17th on an error, hit batter, force out, and a single by Clarence Childs. Each pitcher gives up eight singles. This will stand as the longest shutout ever by a Cub pitcher. Hughes fans 13 in 17 frames. The 17 innings sets the major-league record for the longest game (at 60’ 6”). The record will be broken a number of times. (2)
- 1919 - The Cubs beat the Braves, 3-0, in 58 minutes. It takes the Robins 55 minutes to beat the Reds, 3-1. Slim Sallee throws 65 pitches, topping Christy Mathewson’s 69-pitch complete game. One week later the Giants will close the season beating the Phils, 6-1, in a record 51 minutes. (2)
- 1922 - The American League reinstates the MVP award, last given in 1914, appointing a committee of one writer from each city, headed by I.E. Sanborn of the Chicago Tribune. As a player-manager, Ty Cobb is not eligible, and the trophy goes to George Sisler. The National League will pick up the idea two years later. (1,2)
- 1934 - The Deans shut out the Dodgers. After Dizzy gives up just three hits in a 13-0 victory, allowing no hits until the 8th, Paul wins a no-hitter, 3-0. Diz says: “If’n Paul had told me he was gonna pitch a no-hitter, I’d of throwed one, too.” (1,2)
- 1958 - The Cubs’ 1B Dale Long, a lefty, catches in the ninh inning in a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers. This time he wears a lefty catcher’s mitt, not a first baseman’s glove. The Cubs strand 15 runners as Sandy Koufax tops Bob Anderson; each pitch seven innings before being relieved. (2)
- 1970 - The Braves trade veteran Hoyt Wilhelm to the Cubs. In December the Cubs will trade him back to Atlanta. (2)
- 1978 - The Cubs tie a National League record by using 27 players during a 14-inning 3-2 loss to the Pirates. Pittsburgh’s margin comes when Rennie Stennett walks in the 14th and pinch runner Matt Alexander steals second. When C Dave Rader’s throw goes into CF, Alexander heads for third where the center fielder’s throw hits him in the back, allowing him to score. The Pirates are now 1 1/2 games behind the Phils. (2)
- 1997 - The Cubs beat the Phils, 11-3, but Curt Schilling racks up eight strikeouts to match J.R. Richard for the most Ks by a National League righty (313). He’ll finish with 319 strikeouts. Ryne Sandberg, in his final game at Wrigley Field, is 2 for 3 before leaving for a pinch runner in the 5th. He makes a curtain call in the 7th when Harry Caray sings. Kevin Tapani wins his sixth straight start. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Jim Todd, Doug Davis, Jeremy Jeffress.
Today in world history:
- 1513 - James V crowned King of Scotland in the Chapel Royal at Stirling Castle, aged 17 months.
- 1677 - Jan and Nicolaas van der Heyden patent the fire hose.
- 1915 - Cecil Chubb buys English prehistoric monument Stonehenge for £6,600.
*pictured.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
