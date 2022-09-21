BCB After Dark: The rules are the rules

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swingin’ spot for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. I hope you are all doing well on this fine night. We’re so glad you stopping by to join us. The dress code tonight is casual. The cover charge is waived. There are still a few good tables available. Let us know if we can do anything for you. Bring your own beverage.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site.

The Cubs beat the Marlins tonight, 2-1, thanks to a home run and a sacrifice fly by David Bote. I have to say that if David Bote is your team’s three-hole hitter, something has gone terribly wrong. But despite that, it all worked out well this evening thanks to some solid pitching by Adrian Sampson, Adbert Alzolay and Brandon Hughes and Bote coming through in the clutch.

Last night I asked you which Cubs player currently on the 60-day injured list will have the biggest positive impact on the 2023 team. Most of the votes went to two pitchers and the tally was close between them. But by a vote of 42 percent to 39 percent, you said Codi Heuer would have the biggest impact, with Kyle Hendricks finishing in second place.

On Tuesday night/Wednesday mornings, I don’t do a movie essay. But I always have time for jazz, so if you want to skip ahead to the baseball question, now is the time.

OK, I am going to give you some movie stuff tonight. I expressed my love for the 1986 film ‘Round Midnight before and it is definitely a movie you should check out. All the musical numbers from the film were recorded live on set, and here is saxophonist Dexter Gordon (who plays Dale, the film’s star) and Lonette McKee doing “How Long Has This Been Going On?” in the movie. I know that’s Herbie Hancock on piano and John McLaughlin on guitar. I believe that’s Billy Higgins on drums and Pierre Michelot on bass.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the jazz.

Unless you’ve been hiding in a cave for the past few months (and with the world the way it is, I can’t say that I blame you), you know that MLB is going to adopt new rules for the 2023 season. The biggest of these rules are the pitch clock and banning of defensive shifts. The third rule makes the bases larger.

If you’re not familiar with the new rules or you need a refresher, we’ve got them all covered here.

The purpose of these rules is to add more action to the game. The pitch clock is designed to cut down on the amount of “dead time” during an inning. Banning defensive shifts is suppose to allow more batted balls to fall in for hits. Larger bases, as well as limits on the number of times a pitcher is permitted to throw to a base, are meant to encourage stealing. It is also hoped that the large bases will reduce injuries.

I’m not asking tonight whether or not you like the rules. We’ve done that often enough around here. Instead, I’m asking you whether or not you think these rules changes will help or hurt the Cubs’ chances in 2023?

The main beneficiaries of these rules are pitchers who already work quickly, left-handed pull hitters who have been hurt by defensive shifts and fast baserunners. At least that’s the plan. How they’ll actually work in practice is yet to be seen.

There are always winners and losers in every change in the rules. Do you think the Cubs of 2023 will have the players who will be able to take advantage of these new rules? Or do you think they’ll struggle to adapt? Maybe you think the rules won’t make much difference. If so, I’m giving you that option to vote for as well.

As always, if you can explain your reasoning in the comments, that is appreciated.

Poll Will the 2023 rules changes help or hurt the Cubs? Help

Hurt

They won’t make a difference either way vote view results 66% Help (2 votes)

0% Hurt (0 votes)

33% They won’t make a difference either way (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now

