Cubs send out spring training 2023 season ticket invoices

The 2023 MLB regular season hasn’t quite ended but the Cubs are already making plans for Spring Training 2023 at Sloan Park.

Invoices were sent to spring season ticket holders today. For my lawn ticket, the price was essentially the same as last year, for the same number of games (or, at least, the same number of games that were originally scheduled before the lockout cancelled a lot of spring camp).

Last spring, for 18 games the Cubs asked for $346 per lawn season ticket. For 2023, it’s $342 per lawn season ticket, also for 18 games. Individual game prices aren’t noted in the invoice, but here are the season ticket prices for all seating levels:

The Cubs are once again offering two payment plans for spring STH:

When submitting payment for the 2023 Spring Training season, you can select one of the following options: Traditional Payment Option (Pay in Full): The first option is to apply payment for your 2023 Spring Training season ticket balance in full by 5 p.m. CST Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Extended Payment Option (Three Payments): The second option is to submit payment online in three equal installments. If you elect the Extended Payment Option, your first payment is due Friday, October 14, 2022. The credit card(s) applied for the first payment will be auto-debited for the remaining season ticket balance in two payments Monday, November 14, 2022, and Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Billing for parking passes was also included in the invoice, at $10 per game for STH.

The first Cubs 2023 Spring Training game will be Saturday, February 25 at Sloan Park against the Giants. Single-game tickets for 2023 Spring Training games at Sloan Park are scheduled to go on sale Saturday, January 7, 2023.