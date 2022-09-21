 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cubs roster move: Keegan Thompson activated, Jeremiah Estrada optioned

For now, Thompson is expected to work out of the bullpen.

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Cubs today activated right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson off the 15-day injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher Jeremiah Estrada to Triple-A Iowa.

Thompson was placed on the 15-day injured list August 20 with low back tightness. He made one rehab start with Iowa on September 16. Overall this season Thompson has a 3.97 ERA (46 ER/104.1 IP) in 25 games (17 starts) for Chicago, walking 37 batters, striking out 91 and recording a 1.31 WHIP.

Estrada has a 3.18 ERA with eight strikeouts, two walks, a 1.59 WHIP and .286 opponents BA (6-for-21) in five appearances with the Cubs. He made his major league debut August 30 at Toronto, throwing one inning with one walk and two strikeouts.

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...