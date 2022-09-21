Cubs roster move: Keegan Thompson activated, Jeremiah Estrada optioned

The Cubs today activated right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson off the 15-day injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher Jeremiah Estrada to Triple-A Iowa.

Thompson was placed on the 15-day injured list August 20 with low back tightness. He made one rehab start with Iowa on September 16. Overall this season Thompson has a 3.97 ERA (46 ER/104.1 IP) in 25 games (17 starts) for Chicago, walking 37 batters, striking out 91 and recording a 1.31 WHIP.

Estrada has a 3.18 ERA with eight strikeouts, two walks, a 1.59 WHIP and .286 opponents BA (6-for-21) in five appearances with the Cubs. He made his major league debut August 30 at Toronto, throwing one inning with one walk and two strikeouts.