Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Thursday 9/22, 5:35 CT

Ian Happ has 58 extra-base hits this season. He’s the third Cubs switch-hitter to reach 58 extra-base hits in a season and the first since Augie Galan had 64 in 1935, the franchise record for a switch-hitter. With 14 games remaining, Happ has a chance to reach that record. WHAT A RELIEF: Over the last 12 games, the Cubs bullpen has posted a 2.51 ERA (12 earned runs in 43 innings) with 11 walks, 48 strikeouts and a .222 opponents BA (35-for-158).

Over the last 12 games, the Cubs bullpen has posted a 2.51 ERA (12 earned runs in 43 innings) with 11 walks, 48 strikeouts and a .222 opponents BA (35-for-158). LET’S GET SOME RUNS: The Cubs are 49-25 (.662) when scoring four or more runs in a game, but just 15-60 (.200) when scoring three or fewer runs.

The Cubs are 49-25 (.662) when scoring four or more runs in a game, but just 15-60 (.200) when scoring three or fewer runs. THE CLOSE ONES: The Cubs’ 83 games decided by two or fewer runs are the most in the majors, just ahead of tonight’s opponent, the Pirates (81). The Cubs are 37-46 (.446) in those 83 games, which breaks down as follows: 22-26 in one-run games and 15-20 in games decided by two runs.

Hayden Wesneski, RHP vs. Mitch Keller, RHP

Hayden Wesneski has been as advertised in his first three MLB appearances, including his outstanding seven-inning start last Saturday against the Rockies.

He’s obviously never faced the Pirates or anyone on their roster. This will, for whatever it’s worth, be his first MLB appearance in a ballpark other than Wrigley Field.

Mitch Keller had a rough start to his 2022 season, posting a 5.21 ERA over his first 16 appearances (15 starts), but since then he’s been quite good: 12 starts, 2.69 ERA, 1.224 WHIP, 3.60 FIP. This is the guy the Pirates thought they had when they made him a second-round pick in 2014.

He has one start against the Cubs, May 18 at Wrigley Field, when he was lifted in the third inning having allowed just one run. Doesn’t appear there was an injury involved as he made his next start.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Please visit our SB Nation Pirates site Bucs Dugout.

