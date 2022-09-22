Cub Tracks’ scale model

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The outcome of the 2022-23 roster jenga session is a currently fashionable subject (as seen on the front page). The team has a lot of needs. Tom Ricketts say they’ll spend, and that the how is up to Jed Hoyer. I suspect that instead they’ll play monkey-in-the-middle, with the fans as experimental subjects. But then I always suspect that, given their track record.

The Cubs went for the meatloaf with Marcus Stroman on the mound. Former eCub Jesus Luzardo opposed him, and the duel was on. Five innings of shutout ball for the Stro Show... nailbiting was in, though, as he made a few mistakes over the plate. Nick Fortes swatted one such over the right-field wall. Lewin Díaz did likewise.

For a while, it seemed like Stroman’s fine pitching would be wasted on the way, but Patrick Wisdom kicked an extra point. off some off-target cheese.

23rd HR on the season for @PatrickWisdom5! pic.twitter.com/pXFJOoOzCe — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 22, 2022

An inning later, Esteban Quiroz had another moment. Eventually, this.

And an Ian Happ sac fly off former Cub Dylan Floro brought in the lead run. Keegan Thompson held the fort and collected some W. I love me some late-inning comeback. Al has details in the recap.

Christopher Morel gave his necklace to his biggest fan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DbkOvHXxTC — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) September 21, 2022

South Bend Cubs are Midwest League Champions!! pic.twitter.com/VUFJ2ryzxm — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) September 22, 2022

Food for Thought:

