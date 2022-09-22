Cub Tracks’ scale model

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The outcome of the 2022-23 roster jenga session is a currently fashionable subject (as seen on the front page). The team has a lot of needs. Tom Ricketts say they’ll spend, and that the how is up to Jed Hoyer. I suspect that instead they’ll play monkey-in-the-middle, with the fans as experimental subjects. But then I always suspect that, given their track record.
The Cubs went for the meatloaf with Marcus Stroman on the mound. Former eCub Jesus Luzardo opposed him, and the duel was on. Five innings of shutout ball for the Stro Show... nailbiting was in, though, as he made a few mistakes over the plate. Nick Fortes swatted one such over the right-field wall. Lewin Díaz did likewise.
7-K night for @STR0! pic.twitter.com/AfsV4ObJhG— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2022
For a while, it seemed like Stroman’s fine pitching would be wasted on the way, but Patrick Wisdom kicked an extra point. off some off-target cheese.
23rd HR on the season for @PatrickWisdom5! pic.twitter.com/pXFJOoOzCe— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 22, 2022
An inning later, Esteban Quiroz had another moment. Eventually, this.
Speed. I am speed. pic.twitter.com/hijP3dGp8K— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2022
And an Ian Happ sac fly off former Cub Dylan Floro brought in the lead run. Keegan Thompson held the fort and collected some W. I love me some late-inning comeback. Al has details in the recap.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2022
Final: #Cubs 4, Marlins 3. pic.twitter.com/TYN7pUL0TU
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Christopher Morel gave his necklace to his biggest fan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DbkOvHXxTC— Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) September 21, 2022
South Bend Cubs are Midwest League Champions!! pic.twitter.com/VUFJ2ryzxm— South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) September 22, 2022
- Rick Hummel (St. Louis Post-Dispatch*): Cubs just one of the teams that helped thwart MLB’s expanded playoffs plan. “No matter the playoff format, there still were a half dozen or so teams — Oakland, Washington, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Chicago Cubs, Detroit and Kansas City — that showed little or no interest at the front-office level in trying to compete for a playoff spot this year.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): David Ross and the Cubs Front Office are “on the same page” about what needs they have this offseason. “... Ross was on The Score...”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Marcus Stroman sees Cubs as 2023 contenders with the right moves: ‘We’re close’. “... if we add a few pieces, I think we can compete in the division right away.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Drew Smyly talk: Next start bumped back, he and the Cubs have not yet discussed an extension, future fit.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): An important piece returns to Cubs pitching staff in bullpen swap. “Keegan Thompson was activated off the Injured List and Jeremiah Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Erich Uelmen learning on the fly in Cubs bullpen. “Uelmen is still learning how to handle all the little things.”
- Paige Leckie (MLB.com*): Esteban Quiroz, 30, dazzles with glove, bat in 1st start. “Ross: ‘You root for guys like that. There’s a lot of smiles in the dugout’.” Tony Andracki has more.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Patrick Wisdom has battled a finger injury and figuring out his approach at the plate. How does the 3B fit in the Chicago Cubs’ 2023 plans? “I still think there’s a high level of a big-league baseball player in there,” said Ross.
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): What’s next for Chicago Cubs prospect Brennen Davis after an injury-riddled 2022 season? “There’s just so much pent-up energy when you’re down that long,” Davis said. “It just stinks.”
- OSC*: Iowa Takes Game Two with comeback win. “Game two was canceled due to inclement weather, so Iowa will enter game three tomorrow up 2-0 in the series.”
Food for Thought:
New research has looked at how octopuses use their arms for hunting and discovered some surprising results.https://t.co/3UONXQViuE— IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 21, 2022
You know what? Good for them.https://t.co/T3Go2dPTpI— Futurism (@futurism) September 21, 2022
The powerful space telescope shows off Neptune's unsung rings, showing off the ice giant in a whole new way. https://t.co/sobQo2BlG3— Popular Science (@PopSci) September 21, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...