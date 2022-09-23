Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Friday 9/23, 5:35 CT

Friday notes...

HE’S ACTUALLY... GOOD: Mark Leiter Jr., last 18 appearances since July 30: 1.75 ERA, 0.935 WHIP, 27 strikeouts in 25⅔ innings.

Ian Happ has reached base safely in each of his last 27 games against the Pirates dating to April 10, 2021. Happ has batted .353/.442/.569 (36-for-102) with 10 doubles, four homers, 17 RBI, 17 walks and a 1.011 OPS against Pittsburgh during this stretch. BULLPEN UPDATE: Over the Cubs’ last 13 games, the bullpen has posted a 2.36 ERA (12 earned runs in 45⅔ innings) with 16 walks, 52 strikeouts and a .216 opponents BA (36-for-167).

Over the Cubs’ last 13 games, the bullpen has posted a 2.36 ERA (12 earned runs in 45⅔ innings) with 16 walks, 52 strikeouts and a .216 opponents BA (36-for-167). LET’S GET SOME RUNS: The Cubs are 49-25 (.662) when scoring four or more runs in a game, but 16-60 (.200) when scoring three or fewer runs. However, they are 3-3 in their last six games when scoring three or fewer runs.

The Cubs are 49-25 (.662) when scoring four or more runs in a game, but 16-60 (.200) when scoring three or fewer runs. However, they are 3-3 in their last six games when scoring three or fewer runs. THE CLOSE ONES: The Cubs have had 84 games decided by two or fewer runs this year, the most in the majors. They are 38-46 (.452) in those 83 contests. Their 49 one-run affairs are fifth-most in the majors and the Cubs have a 23-26 (.469) record in those games. They enter Friday’s game having won three straight games by one run and four of their last five one-run contests.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at PNC Park. pic.twitter.com/Bj4EY4BgPw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 23, 2022

The Pirates lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Pirates lineup.

Javier Assad, RHP vs. Bryse Wilson, RHP

Javier Assad walks too many guys. It’s that simple. Even in the two MLB appearances when he allowed no runs, he walked six in nine total innings, and in his six outings total, he’s issued no walks only once.

In some of these outings he’s worked himself out of trouble; last time out he didn’t, and that wound up in him leaving the game last Sunday against the Rockies after two innings.

He’ll have to do better to stick around. He’s never faced the Pirates or anyone on their active roster.

Bryse Wilson has faced the Cubs three times this year and the results have not been good (well, for him, anyway): 5.65 ERA, 1.674 WHIP. That ERA is actually a bit better than his season mark of 6.07.

Current Cubs are batting a small sample size .359 (14-for-39) against Wilson with five doubles and six walks.

