Baseball history unpacked, September 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Today in baseball history:
- 1845 - The Knickerbocker Base Ball Club is formed, and Alexander Cartwright’s 20 rules, presented on September 13th, are adopted. (2)
- 1905 - In Chicago, Christy Mathewson and Carl Lundgren hook up in a tight pitchers’ duel, decided in Chicago’s favor on a mental error by Giants 2B Bill Dahlen. With two on and two out in the 5th inning, Dahlen bobbles a grounder and touches second base as the runner arrives. Dahlen, thinking that he has the third out, rolls the ball to the mound. But ump Bob Emslie calls the runner safe. Johnny Evers, the runner on third base, alertly scores on the play for the game’s only run. The loss stops Matty’s win streak at 11 games. (2)
- 1907 - In Chicago, the Cubs clinch the pennant by beating the Phillies, 4-1. The game is washed out after 7½ innings with Ed Reulbach winning in relief of Three Finger Brown. Chicago pulls off a triple play in the 5th inning to help seal the win. (2)
- 1908 - Giants P Christy Mathewson and Cubs P Three Finger Brown battle in the most controversial game ever played. The score is 1-1, with two outs in the last of the 9th when Fred Merkle’s failure to touch second after an apparent game-winning hit by Al Bridwell scoring Moose McCormick from third costs the Giants a 2-1 win; the ump calls Merkle out and rules the game a tie. Merkle’s ‘boner’ will eventually cost the Giants the flag. The photo above is of Merkle just before the play in question, located by researchers and written up here by Al in 2018.
- 1920 - The Chicago grand jury indictment adds the names of former featherweight boxing champ Abe Attell, Hal Chase, and Bill Burns as go-betweens in the World Series scandal. Confessions, later repudiated, are signed by Ed Cicotte, Joe Jackson, Lefty Williams, and Happy Felsch. (2)
- 1933 - The Cubs beat the Reds, 7-1, with Paul Derringer losing his 27th game for the last-place Reds, the most losses since George Bell in 1910. Gabby Hartnett hits a grand slam for the Cubs. (2)
- 1949 - Before the game, Cleveland owner Bill Veeck and a few players holds funeral services to bury the 1948 pennant in center field. The previous day, the Tribe were mathematically eliminated from the American League pennant race. (2)
- 1961 - Ernie Banks voluntarily takes the bench as a sore knee brings his 717 consecutive-games-played streak to an end. (2,4)
- 1978 - The Angels’ 27-year-old outfielder Lyman Bostock, a .311 lifetime hitter, is killed by a shotgun blast while riding in a car in Gary, Indiana. The shot was meant for one of the other passengers in the car.
- 1986 - Houston’s Rookie southpaw Jim Deshaies strikes out the first eight batters on the way to a two-hit, 4-0, win over the Dodgers. Deshaies breaks the major-league record of 7, last tied by Joe Cowley on May 28th. He finishes with 10 strikeouts. (2)
- 1998 - Sammy Sosa breaks an 0 for 21 slump, hitting his 64th and 65th home runs as the Cubs build a 7-0 lead over the Brewers. Milwaukee fights back, however, and scores three in the last of the ninth when Chicago OF Brant Brown drops a routine fly ball with the bases loaded and two out to allow three Brewers to score. Rod Beck is on the mound when the Merkle-like error occurs (Fred Merkle’s boner occurred exactly 90 years ago). (2)
Cubs birthdays: Joe Kelly, Mack Stewart, Oscar Zamora, Dennis Lamp, Tony Fossas, Willie Greene, Chris Volstad, Gonzalez Germen.
Today in world history:
- 1387 - One of the most extravagant medieval English feasts ever recorded held for Richard II and John of Gaunt in London. Included 14 salted oxen, 120 sheep, 1200 pigeons and 11,000 eggs.
- 1642 - Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, 1st commencement.
- 1806 - Lewis and Clark return to St Louis from Pacific Northwest.
- 1875 - Billy the Kid is arrested for the 1st time and jailed after receiving clothing stolen from a Chinese laundry. Escapes two days later.
- 1945 - First Cavalcade of Jazz outdoor concert held at Wrigley Field, Los Angeles with Count Basie, Valaida Snow and others.
There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators.
Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.
