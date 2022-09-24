 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ two’s a crowd

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. Cubs earn at least a split in Pittsburgh.

By Duane Pesice
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The season is winding down and there isn’t much worth reading out there in the blogosphere. But we have what we have, which is tweets.

The Cubs played the Pirates Friday at PNC Park. Javier Assad took the mound opposite Bryse Wilson, and both pitchers threw creditably, each giving up a long home run. Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ took two for the Cubs’ first hit. Zach McKinstry continued to make a case for himself with an excellent play at shortstop. Esteban Quiroz continued to amaze.

It all turned out all right for the Cubs, in the end, and they have guaranteed at least a split of the road series.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

