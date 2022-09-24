Cub Tracks’ two’s a crowd

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs played the Pirates Friday at PNC Park. Javier Assad took the mound opposite Bryse Wilson, and both pitchers threw creditably, each giving up a long home run. Pittsburgh-area native Ian Happ took two for the Cubs’ first hit. Zach McKinstry continued to make a case for himself with an excellent play at shortstop. Esteban Quiroz continued to amaze.

Patrick Wisdom crushes his 24th home run of the year!



He sets a career high with 62 RBI. #DailyWisdom pic.twitter.com/iXU5gBG40V — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 23, 2022

Zach McKinstry laying out! pic.twitter.com/5KZs1bhCox — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 23, 2022

It all turned out all right for the Cubs, in the end, and they have guaranteed at least a split of the road series.

Four straight wins!



Quiroz: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB

Wisdom: HR, 2 RBI, 2 R@Vegas pic.twitter.com/miUBd2Sow0 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 24, 2022

Congratulations to @smokiesbaseball as they advance to the Southern League championship! A big week for @Cubs affiliates. — Behind The Yellow Line (@BTYLPodcast) September 24, 2022

Been working on this for awhile. Love seeing it come to fruition. Thank you to everyone involved in the process. Beyond excited for y’all to read it and the next few books in the series! @SimonKIDS https://t.co/ep8MZ5t7vN — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) September 23, 2022

That’s a wrap for the career of Kosuke Fukudome, as he recorded 2 hits in his retirement game.



Congratulations and farewell! pic.twitter.com/9O6nAcKcUU — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@baseballcosmo) September 23, 2022

2022: 100



Ortega 17

Contreras 11

Rivas 9

Wisdom 8

Happ 8

Suzuki 8

Morel 8

Hoerner 7

Madrigal 5

McKinstry 3

Higgins 3

Heyward 2

Villar 2

Velázquez 2

Reyes 2

Hermosillo 1

Schwindel 1

Frazier 1

Bote 1

Quiroz 1 pic.twitter.com/IRqneoCte6 — Uncle Jeff (@ebsoftball) September 23, 2022

#Cubs news:



- Steele throwing a bullpen in next few days



- Smyly has a light toss today



- Willson full baseball activities and running bases today, no timetable yet on return



- Nico running bases and off day from baseball activities. — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) September 23, 2022

Ian Happ connects for his 40th double of the season here in the 2nd inning. He becomes the first Cubs player to reach at least that many two-baggers since Javier Báez in 2018 (also 40). The last Cub with more than 40 was Anthony Rizzo (43 in 2016). — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 23, 2022

