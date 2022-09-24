Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 24

Just the Iowa Cubs tonight. Remember, the Smokies will start the Southern League Championship Series on Sunday in Pensacola. Then they will be off on Monday as they travel back to Tennessee for game two. Iowa, on the other hand, will be off tomorrow and will start their final series of the year on Monday. It’s a three-game series in Des Moines against Toledo.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs stormed the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 9-4. Iowa won the five-game series, three wins to two. It was only the second road series win for Iowa all season.

Anderson Espinoza started and collected the win. Espinoza allowed four runs on six hits over five innings. Two of those hits were home runs—a two-run first inning home run by Brent Rooker and a solo home run in the fifth by Maikel Garcia. Espinoza struck out eight and walked just one.

Three Iowa relievers combined to throw four perfect innings to close out the game. CD Pelham struck out two in his one inning. Cam Sanders struck out one in his two innings. Ben Leeper did not record a strikeout in his 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Right fielder Narciso Crook was 3 for 5 with an RBI single in the third inning.

First baseman Matt Mervis went 2 for 5 with two RBI and one run scored.

Catcher John Hicks also was 2 for 5 with two RBI and one run scored.

Iowa had 13 hits tonight and everyone in the lineup had at least one.