Cub Tracks’ Saturday night not-so-special

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. The Cubs were shut out by the Pirates. Miley’s hurt (again).

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs played Saturday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, riding a four-game winning streak, having a two-game lead in the series, and being three games over .500 since the all-star break.

There’s reason to believe that next season will be better. Maybe MUCH better. Developments remain to be seen. There is hope.

Veteran Wade Miley returned to the hump, facing young Pittsburgh hurler Johan Oviedo. Pittsburgh plated a tally early and a few more a little later, and I ran out of hope about mid-game when it became apparent that I was watching to see the goose egg broken, or for someone to kick the extra point. Winning seemed beside the point by then. Sometimes that happens. Maybe today’s game will be better... but even a loss is a split, and that’s not so bad.

Miley left after four innings with what has been called “oblique tightness”.

Food for Thought:

