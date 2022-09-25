Cub Tracks’ Saturday night not-so-special

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs played Saturday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, riding a four-game winning streak, having a two-game lead in the series, and being three games over .500 since the all-star break.

There’s reason to believe that next season will be better. Maybe MUCH better. Developments remain to be seen. There is hope.

Veteran Wade Miley returned to the hump, facing young Pittsburgh hurler Johan Oviedo. Pittsburgh plated a tally early and a few more a little later, and I ran out of hope about mid-game when it became apparent that I was watching to see the goose egg broken, or for someone to kick the extra point. Winning seemed beside the point by then. Sometimes that happens. Maybe today’s game will be better... but even a loss is a split, and that’s not so bad.

Miley left after four innings with what has been called “oblique tightness”.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Want these cleats I wore during the Field of Dreams Game?! Get your bids in by Sunday Night 8pm EST, all proceeds benefit @StJude! Up for auction at https://t.co/icXZDCu2Fw pic.twitter.com/y6n0nWX1fK — Patrick Wisdom (@PatrickWisdom5) September 24, 2022

Food for Thought:

A cave sealed since the time of Egypt’s most powerful pharaoh has been found by accident in an Israeli national park, with relics intact.https://t.co/tvQNRsxs7n — IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 24, 2022

Who is trying the forbidden cheese?https://t.co/fDvuT6kRcI — IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 24, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!