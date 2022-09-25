Cub Tracks’ Saturday night not-so-special

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs played Saturday night at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, riding a four-game winning streak, having a two-game lead in the series, and being three games over .500 since the all-star break.
There’s reason to believe that next season will be better. Maybe MUCH better. Developments remain to be seen. There is hope.
Veteran Wade Miley returned to the hump, facing young Pittsburgh hurler Johan Oviedo. Pittsburgh plated a tally early and a few more a little later, and I ran out of hope about mid-game when it became apparent that I was watching to see the goose egg broken, or for someone to kick the extra point. Winning seemed beside the point by then. Sometimes that happens. Maybe today’s game will be better... but even a loss is a split, and that’s not so bad.
Miley left after four innings with what has been called “oblique tightness”.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Want these cleats I wore during the Field of Dreams Game?! Get your bids in by Sunday Night 8pm EST, all proceeds benefit @StJude! Up for auction at https://t.co/icXZDCu2Fw pic.twitter.com/y6n0nWX1fK— Patrick Wisdom (@PatrickWisdom5) September 24, 2022
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs’ farm system building ‘championship environment’. “I don’t think winning is something that you just happen upon,” Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner said. Brett Taylor has thoughts about this.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Marcus Stroman correctly believes Cubs can compete next year by adding ‘few pieces’. “... let’s just say the Cubs will be in the market for an ace pitcher and a premium middle infield type.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What the Cubs will try to sell free agents on this offseason. “If you’re outside looking in,” David Ross said, “and you start to talk to a player that’s interested in choosing between a couple places, I think there’s a lot of positives our organization has (to offer).
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs’ Marcus Stroman on first children’s book: ‘If I get an idea ... I put it right into motion’. ‘‘It’s loosely based around my upbringing as a kid,’’ Stroman said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Crop of homegrown arms major benefit for Cubs. “... a line of homegrown arms who have made great strides within the farm system’s improved pitching infrastructure.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Rookie reliever Brandon Hughes — a former outfielder — has been a developmental success for Chicago Cubs. “... I’m here and I’m doing it,” Hughes told the Tribune. “The season has been crazy.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Cubs short-handed and inexperienced but ‘competing’ as season comes to a close. “... players are getting their first taste of the big leagues.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): How Matt Mervis could carve out a long-term role for himself with Cubs. “I think there’s a big hole for me at first base and the production we’re getting out of that,” Ross said Saturday.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Honoring 21: Cubs’ Nelson Velázquez proud to take field in honor of relative, Roberto Clemente. “Clemente was cousins with Velázquez’s grandfather...”
Food for Thought:
A cave sealed since the time of Egypt’s most powerful pharaoh has been found by accident in an Israeli national park, with relics intact.https://t.co/tvQNRsxs7n— IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 24, 2022
Honestly? Inspiring.https://t.co/sqPdKJsgKh— Futurism (@futurism) September 24, 2022
Who is trying the forbidden cheese?https://t.co/fDvuT6kRcI— IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 24, 2022
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...