Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Tuesday 9/27, 6:40 CT

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR ME LATELY: The Cubs are 11-11 so far this September, but have won just three of their last nine home games.

Seventeen Cubs have made their major league debuts this season, second-most among major league teams this season, one behind the Athletics (18). The Guardians (16) and Pirates (14) are just behind the Cubs. THE BULLPEN GUYS: Nine pitchers have recorded a save for the Cubs this year. That’s tied for second-most in a single season in franchise history (also done in 1970 and 2019). The franchise record is 12 pitchers with at least one save, set last year.

Nine pitchers have recorded a save for the Cubs this year. That’s tied for second-most in a single season in franchise history (also done in 1970 and 2019). The franchise record is 12 pitchers with at least one save, set last year. HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ’s 41st double on Sunday made him the first Cub to have more than 40 doubles since Anthony Rizzo had 43 in 2016. The last Cub to have more than 43 doubles was Aramis Ramirez, who hit 44 of them in 2008.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Willson Contreras returns to the #Cubs starting lineup tonight at Wrigley Field! pic.twitter.com/hoocpNCSvw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 27, 2022

Phillies lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Zack Wheeler, RHP

More important, I think, than the good ol’ “Marcus Stroman home/road” thing that I’ve been talking about recently is the fact that Stroman has worked quickly in his last two starts, both of which have been quality starts (and the one at Wrigley vs. the Rockies was excellent).

I would think that the coaching staff sat down with Stroman after the rule changes for next year were announced and told him he probably should start working on picking up his pace. The results have been great. Keep it up!

Oh, yes, the Phillies. These two pitchers matched up July 23 in Philadelphia. Stroman threw six innings and allowed one run. Zack Wheeler threw seven innings and allowed one run. The Cubs won the game off the Phillies bullpen. With tonight being the coolest night for baseball in Chicago since June, this could very well be a pitchers’ duel.

Since that game, Wheeler has a 3.42 ERA and 1.132 WHIP in six starts — he missed a month with an elbow issue — and Stroman has a 3.23 ERA and 1.188 WHIP in 11 starts. Should be a good one tonight.

