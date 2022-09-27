——
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Phillies Tuesday 9/27 game threads
- 2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 154
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Phillies, Tuesday 9/27, 6:40 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Phillies, Tuesday 9/27, 6:40 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- September 27 update: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
- Minor League Wrap: Smokies get smoked by the Blue Wahoos, 7-1 to force Game 3 of title series
- BCB After Dark: Say goodbye to the 90s?
- Cubs 2, Phillies 1: Marcus Stroman, good again at home
- Cubs roster moves: Willson Contreras activated, Seiya Suzuki returns from restricted list
- Outside The Confines: Racing to the playoffs
Loading comments...