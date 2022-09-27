Cubs vs. Phillies Tuesday 9/27 game threads

Filed under:
September 28
2022 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 154
The Cubs continue to impress down the stretch
September 28
Cubs 2, Phillies 1: Marcus Stroman, good again at home
The Cubs got solid pitching and timely hitting and beat a playoff contender.
September 27
Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Tuesday 9/27, 6:40 CT
The Cubs open a series against a team vying for a postseason berth.