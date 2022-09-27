Cub Tracks’ short takes

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

No game Monday. Today the Cubs meet the Phillies, with a chance to dampen their gonfalon hopes. Spite is a good motivator.

Not a hail of bullets but some well-chosen shots anyway.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Here's why Professor Quanz believes the search for extraterrestrial life may come to a head in just 25 years.https://t.co/myjQVN5MxV — IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 25, 2022

Rare diamonds suggest water lurks much deeper in Earth's interior than scientists thought https://t.co/74gAvVMFKH — Live Science (@LiveScience) September 26, 2022

This step-by-step diagram shows one theory behind the enormous desert drawings. https://t.co/MUAfJwF9PO — Popular Science (@PopSci) September 26, 2022

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!