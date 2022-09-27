Cubs roster moves: Willson Contreras activated, Seiya Suzuki returns from restricted list

Willson Contreras injured his ankle in the Field of Dreams Game. You remember, right? [VIDEO]

That looked possibly season-ending, but he stayed in the game. He tried to play through it for the rest of August, and actually hit reasonably well — just 9-for-43 (.209), but five home runs giving him a .581 slugging percentage in 12 further August games.

Finally it got too much and the Cubs placed him on the injured list September 6, though his most recent game played was August 30.

Today, the Cubs activated Contreras from the injured list and also returned outfielder Seiya Suzuki from the restricted list. To make room for these two, Jared Young was optioned to Triple-A Iowa and Michael Hermosillo was designated for assignment.

And so Willson Contreras will play some games at Wrigley Field over the six remaining home contests, including starting tonight's game at DH. Will they be his last at Wrigley as a Cub? “As always, we await developments.”