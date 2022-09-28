Baseball history unpacked, September 28

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.

Today in baseball history:

- 1920 - A grand jury indicts eight members of the Chicago White Sox on charges of fixing the 1919 World Series in the “Black Sox Scandal.” (1,2) 1930 - The Cubs bring down the season’s curtain as Hack Wilson has his 189th and 190th RBI in a 12-11 victory over the Reds. Wilson’s Major League RBI record will remain untouched. With Riggs Stephenson and Kiki Cuyler each driving in 100 runs, the Cubs have the first all-100 RBI outfield in the 20th century. The Boston outfield in 1894 also had the same credentials. (1)

Cubs birthdays: Wilbur Good, Jim Brillheart, Dick Barrett, Dick Gernert, Joey Nation.

Today in world history:

William the Conqueror, then Duke of Normandy, invades England landing at Pevensey Bay, Sussex. 1542 - Explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo discovers California, at San Diego Bay, naming it San Miguel and claims it for Spain.

