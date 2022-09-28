 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Racing to the playoffs

The Cardinals and Yankees clinched division titles. A look ahead to the playoffs. And other news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: SEP 20 Nationals at Braves Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Looks like no one wants to pitch to Aaron Judge.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...