The Cubs Convention will return in 2023

The Cubs Convention was the first of these annual fan fests to occur. Now held by many teams, the first CubsCon was in 1986. It was held at the Chicago Hilton and Towers in its early years, then more recently at the Sheraton Chicago.

The last such gathering was in 2020, just before COVID-19 shut baseball and just about everything else down. Famously, Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts got booed at the 2020 Convention when introducing Marquee Sports Network [VIDEO].

The 2021 Cubs Convention was cancelled due to the pandemic and the 2022 Convention didn’t happen largely due to baseball’s lockout, so the upcoming Convention will be the first in three years.

We don’t have any details yet about the 2023 Cubs Convention; there hasn’t been a press release from the team, just a “Save The Date” email that landed in inboxes late this morning saying that the team would be resuming the annual gathering from January 13-15, 2023, with a link to this page on the Cubs website to sign up for updates.

Given that the Cubs do have Marquee up and running now, it would be nice if they’d carry multiple sessions on the channel for out-of-towners who can’t make it, or for anyone who feels the cost ($120 for the most recent one) is too expensive.

When there are more details, including information on how to buy passes, I’ll pass it along here.