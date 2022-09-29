Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Thursday 9/29, 1:20 CT

Thursday notes...

ATTENDANCE WATCH: The Cubs have sold 2,507,773 tickets for the first 77 dates this year, an average of 32,568 per date. They must average 23,057 per date for the four remaining dates to reach 2.6 million. The Cubs have not announced attendance of less than 2.6 million since 1997.

HE'S HOT: Christopher Morel, last eight games: .294/.400/.941 (5-for-17), two doubles, three home runs, three walks.

Christopher Morel, last eight games: .294/.400/.941 (5-for-17), two doubles, three home runs, three walks. SO IS HE: Esteban Quiroz, over his first 10 MLB games: .345/.424/.345 (10-for-29) with three walks. That includes three multi-hit games.

Esteban Quiroz, over his first 10 MLB games: .345/.424/.345 (10-for-29) with three walks. That includes three multi-hit games. CUBS AFTER DARK: The Cubs played their last home night game of 2022 Wednesday. They went 15-26 in night games at Wrigley Field this year, and are 18-18 in day games at the Friendly Confines with four remaining.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Seiya today!



Here is the #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale vs. Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/gLwUiCAwN3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 29, 2022

Phillies lineup:

Javier Assad, RHP vs. Ranger Suarez, LHP

Javier Assad started his MLB career well, but his last two starts have been ugly, as I wrote in “Three up, three down” earlier this week.

If he wants to stick around he’s just going to have to be better.

He’s never faced the Phillies or anyone on their active roster. Whether that’s an advantage or not remains to be seen.

Fun fact: Ranger Suarez’ actual given name is... Ranger. Why that is, I do not know.

Suarez has had a solid year for the Phillies, worth 2.7 bWAR up to now. He last faced the Cubs September 15, 2021 in Philadelphia and even though that was after last year’s selloff, of the 15 Cubs who played in that game, only five are currently on the team’s active roster.

Since the All-Star break Suarez has a 2.45 ERA and 1.104 WHIP in 11 starts.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Phillies market territories).

