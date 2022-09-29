Cub Tracks brings home the meatloaf

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
This is going to be a really strange offseason. I’m gathering by the decision to run the Cubs Convention next year that the brain-trust is serious as a thrak attack about spending the Ricketts’ hardly-earned dollars on an improved squad, likely minus one Willson Contreras.
They’re not into accountability but they love to bring the trumpets. The minors are full brass band these days, and perhaps it’s contagious. Perhaps.
Heralded new acquisition Hayden Wesneski drew the start against Phillie ace Aaron Nola. Wesneski looks like the real deal. He’s going to have some bad days, but he definitely has the brass.
Kyle Schwarber ran the Phillies into their first run. So there’s work to be done in the situational awareness department. But that and a little better command would allow Wesneski to dominate.
Cubs manager David Ross pregame, on rookie Hayden Wesneski: "The thing that has stood out to me is a real plan, a knowledge for what he can do, the ability to spin the ball in the zone at any time." pic.twitter.com/gcmX9v8NMC— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 28, 2022
Hayden Wesneski is the 4th @Cubs pitcher to record 5.0+ IP and 2 ER or fewer in each of his first 3 starts. pic.twitter.com/BNoJlrBxti— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 29, 2022
That said, he did okay, I guess. Christopher Morel seems to have made an adjustment. The Cubs just need to decide on his spot so he can get the defensive reps to excel. The kid’s got a future.
Home run No. 16.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 29, 2022
What. A. Moment. pic.twitter.com/km4JdiZc8e
The bullpen held on for the W. Go Cubs Go.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 29, 2022
Final: #Cubs 4, Phillies 2. pic.twitter.com/cht37hyhCy
Just a couple of fans out in the bleachers.@nico_hoerner @ihapp_1 pic.twitter.com/ilTZaOLxrX— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 28, 2022
Sister Jean K'ing Javy Baez. pic.twitter.com/K8iydA0jwd— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 28, 2022
Anthony Rizzo will be guest managing today’s game as Aaron Boone’s understudy. Rizzo helped Boone fill out the lineup card and he’ll be consulted on strategy.— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 28, 2022
ALEXANDER CANARIO TIES IT! Home run number 37 on the year for the outfielder. pic.twitter.com/QASp0Inrd3— Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 28, 2022
JARED YOUNG WITH THE WALK-OFF WINNER TO END THE YEAR! pic.twitter.com/7ytm5uNH4a— Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 28, 2022
The little dude is Jenkins. He’s my buddy. He’s named after me. He gets a few perks when I’m in town. Like throwing out the first pitch & getting all his teammates out of school to watch a @okc_dodgers game from a suite with me ✌ pic.twitter.com/gyClgNuafE— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) September 28, 2022
