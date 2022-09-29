 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks brings home the meatloaf

Recent #Cubs,#MLB, and #MiLB news, four days a week. Holy gamethread word! The Morel of the story!

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits from Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

This is going to be a really strange offseason. I’m gathering by the decision to run the Cubs Convention next year that the brain-trust is serious as a thrak attack about spending the Ricketts’ hardly-earned dollars on an improved squad, likely minus one Willson Contreras.

They’re not into accountability but they love to bring the trumpets. The minors are full brass band these days, and perhaps it’s contagious. Perhaps.

Heralded new acquisition Hayden Wesneski drew the start against Phillie ace Aaron Nola. Wesneski looks like the real deal. He’s going to have some bad days, but he definitely has the brass.

Kyle Schwarber ran the Phillies into their first run. So there’s work to be done in the situational awareness department. But that and a little better command would allow Wesneski to dominate.

That said, he did okay, I guess. Christopher Morel seems to have made an adjustment. The Cubs just need to decide on his spot so he can get the defensive reps to excel. The kid’s got a future.

The bullpen held on for the W. Go Cubs Go.

Food for Thought:

