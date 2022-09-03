Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Saturday 9/3, 6:15 CT

Saturday notes...

Seiya Suzuki, last 13 games since August 21: .386/.460/.546 (17-for-44) with four doubles, a home run and six walks. This includes six multi-hit games. Here’s hoping for a strong finish to 2022 for Seiya. HE’S NOT: Nico Hoerner, last 17 games since August 17: .164/.215/.230 (10-for-61), one double, one home run. He’s still not striking out much — only eight in that span — but it seems like he could use a day off.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

9/3 St Louis Cardinals Lineup:



1 2B Tommy Edman

2 LF Tyler O'Neill

3 1B Paul Goldschmidt

4 3B Nolan Arenado

5 DH Albert Pujols

6 RF Dylan Carlson

7 C Yadier Molina

8 SS Paul DeJong

9 CF Ben DeLuzio



SP:Adam Wainwright #STLCards #MLB — Grand Slam Picks (@GSMLBPicks) September 3, 2022

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Adam Wainwright, RHP

Drew Smyly had a fantastic August — five starts, 0.90 ERA, 0.933 WHIP — and that included a seven-inning, one-run outing against the Cardinals August 22 at Wrigley Field. Unfortunately, the one run was a home run by Albert Pujols — the only homer Smyly allowed the entire month — and that was the game where Jordan Montgomery shut out the Cubs on one hit.

Let’s hope Smyly continues his great pitching into September.

Adam Wainwright threw six innings and allowed two runs to the Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader August 23 at Wrigley Field. Those runs were enough to win the game.

At age 40, Wainwright is having an excellent season, worth 2.7 bWAR with a month to go. This will be his 48th career start against the Cubs. Only two pitchers have had more in the divisional play era (Steve Carlton, 65, and Bob Forsch, 49).

Wainwright might retire at the end of this season, but he’s given no specific indication he will do so, and off the season he’s having I can see him returning.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Cardinals site Viva el Birdos. If you do go there to interact with Cardinals fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

