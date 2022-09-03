 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Cardinals, Saturday 9/3, 6:15 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Go get ‘em, Drew.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Cardinals Saturday 9/3 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...