Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 2

I only caught the beginning of these games tonight, as my Fridays are tied up with my daughter’s cheerleading for the foreseeable future. But it looks like the Cubs did well.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs sunk the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 9-7.

Starter Matt Swarmer went 5+ innings and allowed four runs on seven hits. Swarmer had shut out the Clippers for five innings, but he let the first four batters of the sixth inning reach base and all of them came around the score. Swarmer walked one and struck out four.

Brendan Little got the win in relief. Little gave up just one hit over two innings, but it was a solo home run by Brayan Rocchio in the seventh inning. Little struck out two and walked one.

It was a perfect bottom of the ninth for Ben Leeper, who got the save. Leeper struck out one.

First baseman Matt Mervis hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning. It was Mervis’ 29th home run this year and eighth with Iowa. He later tied the game 7-7 in the top of the ninth with a two-out RBI double. Mervis finished the evening going 2 for 5 with the double and the homer. He scored twice and had two runs batted in.

Center fielder Darius Hill went 2 for 5 with a double. He scored the first run of the game in the third inning when catcher John Hicks doubled him and Levi Jordan home.

Hicks went 2 for 4 with the double and a walk. Hicks also singled home Mervis with the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. He had three total RBI and he scored once.

Jordan went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk as well. He just scored the one run.

Right fielder Brennen Davis had his best game since coming back from back surgery, reaching base five times. Davis went 2 for 2 with two walks and he was hit by a pitch once. Davis scored once.

Mervis’ home run.

We cannot confirm that this ball has landed yet...Mash Mervis for the second night in a row goes deep against the Clippers! pic.twitter.com/ElZZIGg3v7 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 3, 2022

Here’s his double.

He does it all! Matt Mervis is your @EMCInsurance Player of the Game with his solo home run and this game-tying double in the ninth. pic.twitter.com/P7k0Bapmaa — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 3, 2022

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were tamed by the Mississippi Braves, 9-7.

Jordan Wicks made his first start since leaving his August 20 start after one inning with an injury. Wicks seemed to be just fine as he pitched three innings, allowed no runs and just one hit. He struck out three and walked no one. He only threw 38 pitches, but 24 of them were strikes.

Kyle Johnson gave up four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and got the loss. Johnson’s final line was four runs on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. Johnson also hit one batter. He struck out one.

Harrison Wenson got to relieve Johnson. The normal catcher walked one batter and then got a fly out to left with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Catcher Jake Washer hit a solo home run in the second inning. It was his first home run in Double-A and 15th this season. Washer was 1 for 4.

DH Nelson Maldonado connected with the bases empty for his tenth home run this year and fifth with Tennessee. Maldonado went 2 for 4.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza had two RBI singles and a sacrifice fly for three total RBI on the night. He was 2 for 3 with a stolen base.

Center fielder Zach Davis stole four bases tonight in a 3 for 5 evening. Davis scored twice.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs won their fifth-straight game, 2-1 over the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics). The win reduced South Bend’s magic number for a second-half title to one.

Kohl Franklin got the win with 5.2 innings, allowing just one run on three hits. He struck out seven and walked no one.

Brad Laskey threw 1.1 innings, Joe Nahas pitched one inning, and Sheldon Reed pitched the ninth to get the save. Reed allowed one runner on an error (not his) but no other baserunners. He struck out two.

Shortstop Kevin Made hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning that accounted for all of South Bend’s runs. Made went 1 for 4.

Beloit won, so South Bend did not clinch the second-half title tonight. They will with their next win or Beloit’s next loss. There are eight games left in the season.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans rubbed the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays) noses in it, 8-4.

Nick Hull started and threw three scoreless innings. He gave up one hit and walked one. He struck out two. Hull hit one batter.

The win went to Saul Gonzalez, who gave up just one unearned run on two hits over 3.2 innings. Gonzalez walked two and struck out two.

Second baseman Josue Huma was 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored.

Third baseman James Triantos went 2 for 5 and scored once.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 5.